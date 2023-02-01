Carousel Theatre's OZ Takes Audiences Down A Reimagined Yellow Brick Road

Carousel Theatre for Young People (CYTP), in partnership with Kaleidoscope Theatre for Young People, presents the Canadian premiere of Oz, at Granville Island's Waterfront Theatre (1412 Cartwright St), from March 1-26, 2023.

Set in 1899 Chicago, the play is a whimsically imagined backstory for how L. Frank Baum's best selling children's book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, might have been written. Oz invites audiences to witness the unfolding of the classic children's story, as Baum - with the help of his housekeeper, a playful young girl, and a collection of everyday objects - develops the characters and story we all know and love.

"We are delighted to present this charming tale of bravery, camaraderie, and, ultimately, finding your place in the world," says Jennica Grienke, Oz Director and Co-Artistic and Managing Director of Carousel Theatre for Young People. "Oz transports us to a new place - not just a magical land with witches and wizards and talking scarecrows, but to a place of endless possibility - our own imaginations."

In Oz, Baum is struggling to complete the manuscript for The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Like the cyclone in the story, his housekeeper, Bridgey, and Dot, a mischievous runaway, get swept up in the frenetic creation of his tale. They're quickly transported to a magical land, where the author's footstool becomes Toto and a birdcage, an overcoat and a fire grate become the Scarecrow, the Tinman and the Cowardly Lion. As the trio work to resolve Baum's writer's block, they ultimately craft a happy ending not only for the characters in the story, but for themselves as well.

"What makes Oz really special is that audiences are invited into the creative process of storytelling, as the play's three characters work together on stage to develop their story in real time," adds Dave Deveau, Co-Artistic and Managing Director of Carousel Theatre for Young People. "We hope it inspires kids and families to use their imagination to write their own stories."

Written by production and costume designer and playwright Patrick Shanahan, Oz premiered in Kansas City in 1994, and has since debuted on stages across the U.S., as well as at the London-based children's theatre, Unicorn Theatre.

Directed by Jennica Grienke, the cast includes Stephen Thakkar as L. Frank Baum, Melanie Yeats as Bridgey, and Megan Zong as Dot.

Set Designer is Ryan Cormack, Lighting Designer is Rebekkah Johnson, Costume Designer is Donnie Tejani, and Props Designer is Monica Emme.

Oz will feature several special events throughout its month-long run, including a mandatory masked performance on March 4 (11am), a relaxed performance on March 5 (2pm), a Vocal Eye performance on March 18 (2pm), and ASL Interpretation on March 26 (2pm). For a full details, visit carouseltheatre.ca

In partnership with Victoria's Kaleidoscope Theatre for Young People, Oz will also appear in Victoria following its Vancouver run, from March 30-April 9, 2023.

Tickets and information at carouseltheatre.ca.