Blood, Guts And Betrayal: Heroic Opera Presents Verdi's Shakespearean Epic

The ultimate story of ambition, murder, and betrayal, Verdi's epic opera Macbeth is adapted from Shakespeare's masterpiece. Verdi's music is some of the most grandiose he ever wrote, and he considered it his most prized opera.

"This is Game of Thrones-level drama. Treachery, swordfights, murders, wild women in the woods telling the future...what isn't to love?" says Jeanine Fynn, Macbeth's Director. Presented as a historic fantasy, Heroic Opera's production brings in elements of the supernatural, while still focusing on the human foibles and moral conflicts that make this story so immortal.

Macbeth is the tale of the Scottish Lord who receives a prophesy from 3 witches informing him that he will be King. Egged on by his ambitious and ruthless wife, this prophesy sets him on a path of betrayal, murder, and madness which brings about his downfall. Set to the music of Giuseppe Verdi's beautiful score, Macbeth features a cast of award-winning singers from around the world who have performed from Germany to Finland to Australia and more. Co-presented with the Game of Tones Collective, featuring 9 professional singers who regularly perform with Vancouver Opera.

Macbeth is being presented on July 5th and 6th at 7:30pm at the Orpheum Annex in Vancouver. The show will be in Italian with English surtitles. Tickets are $32 or $28 for students/seniors and can be purchased from https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4207464 or at the door. Due to mature themes, this show may not be appropriate for young children.





