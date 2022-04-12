Big Trick Energy's Wes Barker and Chris Ramsay Bring Live Taping of COMEDY + MAGIC to Vancouver

Big Trick Energy's Wes Barker and Chris Ramsay are on their way to Vancouver with a brand-new magic and comedy show, showcasing their big personalities and bigger tricks like never before.

This show is the catalyst of a combined experience of thirty years from this dynamic duo; live on stages across the world, and most recently on TV's smash series Big Trick Energy, a series which they both created and starred in, now available to stream on Netflix.

Comedy + Magic (Live Taping) will be in Vancouver at the Rio Theatre for one night only on the 2nd May, 7.30pm.

Audiences can truly expect the unexpected from these master magicians. Wes Barker famously fooled Penn & Teller on their TV show and went viral in 2020 with a satirical hot take on working from home in the pandemic, and Chris Ramsay's Six Million YouTube subscribers cannot get enough of this incredible performer's genius tricks and content. Together they have created an interactive show with mind blowing magic, hilarious stories, and still leave plenty of room for the audience to get involved in the antics.

The show will be taped live for their podcast Bottom of the Barrel. Tickets to this tour de force are expected to sell out, and audiences are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Magic + Comedy (Live Taping) with Wes Barker and Chris Ramsay

May 2nd at 7.30pm

The Rio Theatre, 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver, BC V5N 1W1

Learn more at riotheatretickets.ca or 604.879.3456 ($30)

Also coming to VICTORIA

May 3rd at 7.30pm

Hecklers, 123 Gorge Road East, Victoria, BC V9A 1L1

Learn more at eventbrite.ca (Early Bird: $25, General: $30)