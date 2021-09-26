BWW Preview: Urban Ink's Upcoming Season in Vancouver!

This season brings the exciting return of theatre to Vancouver! During the past year hiatus, Urban Ink Productions used the time to create new works to help inspire the community once again. Urban Ink is based on the unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy?"əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and səl'ilwətaɁɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples in Vancouver. Their aim is to bring light to diverse voices, emphasizing the stories of Indigenous peoples through performance. This season, Urban Ink will launch content both online and in-person. Urban Ink's upcoming content is detailed below!

TRANSFORM Cabaret Festival (September 23rd to October 2nd, 2021)

A partnership between Urban Ink and The Cultch, this cabaret festival will highlight the stories of IBPOC artists both locally and internationally. From theatre and music to drag, burlesque, and comedy, TRANSFORM will contain a variety of performances that push boundaries and entertain at the same time. The cabaret festival has an incredible lineup of people including The Candy Show, Tom Wilson, Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), and the legendary Buffy Sainte-Marie.

For more information about the TRANSFORM Cabaret Festival, please visit: https://transformcabaret.com/

Stories That Transform Us (VIFF on October 6th, 2021 at 8pm)

The Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) will feature STORIES THAT TRANSFORM US on October 6th. The film celebrates Urban Ink's 20th anniversary showing how it has evolved throughout the years to be the successful company it is today. Founded in 2001, Urban Ink's foundation has produced many diverse works throughout the years that will be reimagined in the documentary film. Not only does this film showcase Urban Ink's history, but also reflects on a time with less diversity and opportunities for the IBPOC community. We have come a long way as a society since those early beginnings and will continue to move to a more inclusive and diverse environment with the help of organizations like Urban Ink.

For more information about STORIES THAT TRANSFORM US and to buy tickets for the show, please visit: https://urbanink.ca/stories-that-transform-us/

Les Filles du Roi (January 2022)

Urban Ink's award- winning musical LES FILLES DU ROI by Corey Payette and Julie McIssac will be made into a film and screened at The Cultch in January 2022. The film is trilingual including the languages: English, French, and Kanien'kéha (Mohawk). Premiering in 2018, the musical was well received by critics as it depicted a different perspective of the history of settlement in Canada. We look forward to the premiere of this film early next year!

For more information about LES FILLES DU ROI, please visit: https://urbanink.ca/les-filles-du-roi-film/

Image Credit (L'Espace 2): Les Filles du Roi excerpt from Stories that Transform Us a documentary film directed by Corey Payette, produced by Urban Ink, Costumes by Marshall McMahen, Director of Photography by Ryan Alexander McDonald. Actors: Lisa Goebel & Synthia Yusuf.