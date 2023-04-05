BC TO NYC - A DANCE JOURNEY Comes to Tsawwassen Commons

"BC to NYC - a Dance Journey", will take place at Tsawwassen Commons on April 10th, 2023 at 2:00 pm. The event will feature BC born and NYC soloist modern dancer, Madelaine Burnett, in a performance, discussion and masterclass.

"Dance has the ability to share stories and unite communities through the language we all speak, the language of the body. It is art, and like all meaningful art, it has the power to bring attention to important causes." says Madelaine. "In honour of Cancer Awareness Month, the performance will include a solo dedicated to cancer patients by New York modern dance company, Alison Cook Beatty Dance."

Madelaine will be discussing her journey and her artistic approach to both joyous and deep topics. A taste of Madelaine's work can be seen in her article in the current issue of Dance International Magazine at https://danceinternational.org/life-moves-my-journey-through-echoes-of-war/

Madelaine is a B.C. born dancer who has been mentored by legendary dancers from Alvin Ailey and who performed for Martha Graham Dance Company's Graham2 before joining Alison Cook Beatty Dance. Madelaine has performed and toured as a principal dancer with New York dance company, Alison Cook Beatty Dance in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

Pre-registration and further information is available at nycdancejourney@yahoo.com. Performance by donation and masterclass $15.