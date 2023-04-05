Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BC TO NYC - A DANCE JOURNEY Comes to Tsawwassen Commons

The performance is on April 10th, 2023 at 2:00 pm.

Apr. 05, 2023  

BC TO NYC - A DANCE JOURNEY Comes to Tsawwassen Commons

"BC to NYC - a Dance Journey", will take place at Tsawwassen Commons on April 10th, 2023 at 2:00 pm. The event will feature BC born and NYC soloist modern dancer, Madelaine Burnett, in a performance, discussion and masterclass.

"Dance has the ability to share stories and unite communities through the language we all speak, the language of the body. It is art, and like all meaningful art, it has the power to bring attention to important causes." says Madelaine. "In honour of Cancer Awareness Month, the performance will include a solo dedicated to cancer patients by New York modern dance company, Alison Cook Beatty Dance."

Madelaine will be discussing her journey and her artistic approach to both joyous and deep topics. A taste of Madelaine's work can be seen in her article in the current issue of Dance International Magazine at https://danceinternational.org/life-moves-my-journey-through-echoes-of-war/

Madelaine is a B.C. born dancer who has been mentored by legendary dancers from Alvin Ailey and who performed for Martha Graham Dance Company's Graham2 before joining Alison Cook Beatty Dance. Madelaine has performed and toured as a principal dancer with New York dance company, Alison Cook Beatty Dance in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

Pre-registration and further information is available at nycdancejourney@yahoo.com. Performance by donation and masterclass $15.



TUTS 2023 Season Features THE PROM and MATILDA THE MUSICAL Photo
TUTS 2023 Season Features THE PROM and MATILDA THE MUSICAL
 Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) presents its hilarious and heartwarming 2023 season, featuring The Prom and Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, on stage July 6-August 26, 2023, at Stanley Park's scenic Malkin Bowl.
The Vancouver Art Gallery Announces Changes to Operating Hours and Introduces New $5 Month Photo
The Vancouver Art Gallery Announces Changes to Operating Hours and Introduces New $5 Monthly Pass
The Vancouver Art Gallery has announced several upcoming changes to its operations. Starting in May, the Gallery will be closed to the public on Tuesdays, a common practice for art galleries around the world to allow for exhibition and building-related maintenance.
Chor Leoni & The Leonids Explore Mental Health and Wellness In The Turning and VanMan Photo
Chor Leoni & The Leonids Explore Mental Health and Wellness In 'The Turning' and 'VanMan Summit' Concerts
Chor Leoni and its star ensemble The Leonids celebrate strength and vulnerability in The Turning: Chor Leoni & The Leonids, on stage at St. Andrew's-Wesley United (1022 Nelson Street) on May 11, 2023 at 7:30pm.
Ballet Kelowna Closes Season With Cinematic Double Bill TRANSFORMATIONS Photo
Ballet Kelowna Closes Season With Cinematic Double Bill TRANSFORMATIONS
Ballet Kelowna brings its 20th anniversary season to a triumphant end with the dynamic double bill, Transformations, at the Kelowna Community Theatre, May 5 + 6, 2023 at 7:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Royal City Musical Theatre Presents CRAZY FOR YOURoyal City Musical Theatre Presents CRAZY FOR YOU
April 4, 2023

For its 31st season Royal City Musical Theatre (RCMT) will present the riotously entertaining musical Crazy for You at the Massey Theatre from April 27 – May 14, 2023.  A classic romantic comedy about a boy, a girl, and a theatre in need of salvation, it is full of humour, larger-than-life characters, and some of the greatest show tunes of all-time.
Zee Zee Theatre Presents World Premiere Of Fully-Staged, Female-Led Comedy UNEXPECTINGZee Zee Theatre Presents World Premiere Of Fully-Staged, Female-Led Comedy UNEXPECTING
March 29, 2023

Zee Zee Theatre presents the world premiere of the fully-staged, female-led comedy, Unexpecting from May 5-21, 2023 at Studio 16.
Bill Reid Gallery Celebrates 25-Year Living Legacy of Bill Reid With Canadian Premiere of Group Exhibition, BRIGHT FUTURESBill Reid Gallery Celebrates 25-Year Living Legacy of Bill Reid With Canadian Premiere of Group Exhibition, BRIGHT FUTURES
March 29, 2023

Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art presents the Canadian premiere exhibition of Bright Futures from April 26, 2023–January 14, 2024.
Chor Leoni Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 'Resound' GalaChor Leoni Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 'Resound' Gala
March 24, 2023

Chor Leoni hosts Resound, their 30th Anniversary Gala Fundraiser on May 24 at 6pm, at St. Andrew's-Wesley United (1022 Nelson St). The intimate evening of music, a sit-down dinner, and wine pairings marks the choir's 30th anniversary. 
VSO USA Distinguished Speaker Series Luncheon to Feature Star Conductor Maestro Gerard SchwarzVSO USA Distinguished Speaker Series Luncheon to Feature Star Conductor Maestro Gerard Schwarz
March 23, 2023

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA will welcome back All-Star Orchestra’s and Eastern Music Festival’s esteemed conductor and music director Maestro Gerard Schwarz as the featured guest for the 2023 Distinguished Speaker Series Luncheon.
share