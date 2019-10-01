Award Season Is Here! UBCP/ACTRA Announces 2019 Awards Nominees

UBCP/ACTRA, the autonomous branch of ACTRA in British Columbia, has announced this year's nominees for the 8th Annual UBCP/ACTRA Awards. The awards ceremony honours five of its members for their exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry in the past year. As a peer-adjudicated awards show, the night will not only highlight talent across multiple categories but provides an evening of celebration for nominees, winners and fellow community members.

"It is our honour and privilege to acknowledge and recognize our world class performers at the 8th Annual UBCP/ACTRA Awards this November," said Keith Martin Gordey, UBCP/ACTRA President and ACTRA Vice President. "Our extraordinarily accomplished members are a significant reason that Vancouver is the third largest production centre in North America and we are very proud of this year's nominees."

The UBCP/ACTRA Awards will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Vancouver Playhouse with over 600 industry professionals including UBCP/ACTRA members, press and politicians in attendance.

The 2019 nominees are:

BEST ACTOR

Ben Cotton - Crown and Anchor

LOUIS FERREIRA - Bad Blood - What about Valentina?

Richard Harmon - Woodland

Nicholas Holmes - Cold Pursuit

David Lewis - Unspeakable - Heat-Treatment

Ryan Robbins - PURE - Excommunication

BEST ACTRESS

Sara Canning - Hatch

Jennifer Spence - Travelers - Trevor

Camille Sullivan - Kingsway

Camille Sullivan - Unspeakable - Unsafe

Keegan Connor Tracy - Z

BEST EMERGING PERFORMER

Grace Dove - How It Ends

Jack Gillett - Deadly Class - The Clampdown

Nicholas Holmes - Bletchley Circle - San Francisco - Presidio

Christine Lee - Black Summer - The Tunnel

Steven Roberts - In God I Trust

BEST VOICE

Rebecca Husain - Go Away Unicorn! - Move Out Unicorn!

Erin Mathews - Super Monsters: Furever Friends

Giles Panton - Far Cry 5: Dead Living Zombies

Vincent Tong - 16 Hudson - Chinese School of Rock

Sunni Westbrook - My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic - Frenemies

BEST STUNT

Simon Burnett, Nilo Ghajar and Jennifer Clark - Supergirl - Menagerie

Marny Eng and James Mowat - The Predator

Jon Kralt and Adrian Hein - The Flash - Legacy

Eli Zagoudakis, Nathan Shuker and Marshall Bingham - Arrow - The Slabside Redemption

Eli Zagoudakis and Adrian Hein - Arrow - Inmate

The Union of British Columbia Performers (UBCP/ACTRA) is an autonomous branch of ACTRA (Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists), the national organization of professional performers working in the English-language recorded media in Canada. UBCP/ACTRA's almost 6,900 Members are an integral part of the approximately 25,000 Performers who have come together to build ACTRA, the strongest Union of cultural workers in Canada.





Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You