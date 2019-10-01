Award Season Is Here! UBCP/ACTRA Announces 2019 Awards Nominees
UBCP/ACTRA, the autonomous branch of ACTRA in British Columbia, has announced this year's nominees for the 8th Annual UBCP/ACTRA Awards. The awards ceremony honours five of its members for their exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry in the past year. As a peer-adjudicated awards show, the night will not only highlight talent across multiple categories but provides an evening of celebration for nominees, winners and fellow community members.
"It is our honour and privilege to acknowledge and recognize our world class performers at the 8th Annual UBCP/ACTRA Awards this November," said Keith Martin Gordey, UBCP/ACTRA President and ACTRA Vice President. "Our extraordinarily accomplished members are a significant reason that Vancouver is the third largest production centre in North America and we are very proud of this year's nominees."
The UBCP/ACTRA Awards will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Vancouver Playhouse with over 600 industry professionals including UBCP/ACTRA members, press and politicians in attendance.
The 2019 nominees are:
BEST ACTOR
Ben Cotton - Crown and Anchor
LOUIS FERREIRA - Bad Blood - What about Valentina?
Richard Harmon - Woodland
Nicholas Holmes - Cold Pursuit
David Lewis - Unspeakable - Heat-Treatment
Ryan Robbins - PURE - Excommunication
BEST ACTRESS
Sara Canning - Hatch
Jennifer Spence - Travelers - Trevor
Camille Sullivan - Kingsway
Camille Sullivan - Unspeakable - Unsafe
BEST EMERGING PERFORMER
Grace Dove - How It Ends
Jack Gillett - Deadly Class - The Clampdown
Nicholas Holmes - Bletchley Circle - San Francisco - Presidio
Christine Lee - Black Summer - The Tunnel
Steven Roberts - In God I Trust
BEST VOICE
Rebecca Husain - Go Away Unicorn! - Move Out Unicorn!
Erin Mathews - Super Monsters: Furever Friends
Giles Panton - Far Cry 5: Dead Living Zombies
Vincent Tong - 16 Hudson - Chinese School of Rock
Sunni Westbrook - My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic - Frenemies
BEST STUNT
Simon Burnett, Nilo Ghajar and Jennifer Clark - Supergirl - Menagerie
Marny Eng and James Mowat - The Predator
Jon Kralt and Adrian Hein - The Flash - Legacy
Eli Zagoudakis, Nathan Shuker and Marshall Bingham - Arrow - The Slabside Redemption
Eli Zagoudakis and Adrian Hein - Arrow - Inmate
The Union of British Columbia Performers (UBCP/ACTRA) is an autonomous branch of ACTRA (Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists), the national organization of professional performers working in the English-language recorded media in Canada. UBCP/ACTRA's almost 6,900 Members are an integral part of the approximately 25,000 Performers who have come together to build ACTRA, the strongest Union of cultural workers in Canada.