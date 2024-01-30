Anvil Theatre to Present FROG BELLY RAT BONE in March

Anvil Theatre will present Frog Belly Rat Bone on Friday, March 8 at 1:00pm and Sunday, March 9 at 3:00pm. Both shows will be followed by a Q&A with the performers.

Incorporating beautifully handcrafted puppets and an original pop/rock musical score, ‘Cementland' comes to life as two enigmatic garbage collectors tell the story of a very special boy whose singular wish is to find a treasure. One day, the boy discovers a rusty tin box packed with colourful envelopes and an old wrinkled note: “Put my wondrous riches into the earth and enjoy.” So the boy opens the envelope and tosses the contents – “hundreds of tiny gray specks” – onto the ground. Nothing happens. But night will come and the specks must be protected from junkyard thieves so the boy invents a guard…”he gathers wet smelly socks, moldy old pillow stuffing and scraggly wire bringing his creation, Frog Belly Rat Bone, to life.” Frog Belly isn't the sharpest or the quietest, but it works. In time, ‘Cementland' blooms with beautiful flowers and delicious vegetables, and the junk pile of dark grays yields to an explosion of colour. With some strategy, strong communication, a lot of patience and goodwill, we can all grow wondrous riches, transforming dark surroundings into something beautiful.

Tickets for Frog Belly Rat Bone range in price from $11.50 to $21.50 and are available online at Click Here or by phone at 604.521.5050.

Credits for Frog Belly Rat Bone:

Puppeteers: Oliver Castillo & Jyla RobinsonPuppet Design by: Dusty HagerudSet Design by: Amy Harris Photography by: Ross den Otter with Pink Monkey StudiosProduced by: Axis Theatre Company