ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE Is Coming To The Metro Theatre From ﻿January 4-14, 2024

First Impressions Theatre (Deep Cove) is on tour and making its first stop at Metro Theatre. ALWAYS … PATSY CLINE is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963.

It is based on a true story about Louise Seger, a bigger-than-life Texan and Patsy Cline fan, who befriended the star and maintained a connection through letters until Patsy’s death.

Complete with live band down-home country humour and true emotion the show includes many of Patsy’s unforgettable hits such as 'Crazy', 'I Fall to Pieces', 'Sweet Dreams' and 'Walking After Midnight' … 27 songs!

'Always... Patsy Cline' will star Colleen Rae Lornie in the role of Patsy Cline and Tiffany Bishop as Patsy’s friend Louise Seger.

The exceptional musicians include Shawn Salsiccioli on keyboards, Mark Richardson on lead guitar, Stanley Tsang on bass, Emma Thorpe on fiddle, and Kate Johnson on drums.

﻿Reserve your tickets by phoning the box office at 604-266-7191, emailing tickets@metrotheatre.com, or visiting www.metrotheatre.com. We can't wait to see you at the theatre: 1370 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, BC, V6P 5Z9.