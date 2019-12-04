ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Panto Opens December 13 At Metro Theatre

Oh no it isn't ... Oh Yes it is ...Panto time once again. This year Metro's panto was written by Erik Gow - a young playwright often associated with the Bard on the Beach group as an instructor. It is decidedly different for Metro and yet has many of the same traditions you, our valued patrons, have come to love. The director is well known, Jessie nominated Chris Adams - this is his fourth panto with Metro. Chris' first experiences with panto were when he attended and then later 'starred' in a Metro panto.

In our 35 year panto history, Metro has never performed Alice In Wonderland. So more than 150 years after Alice goes down the rabbit hole we are pleased to bring Alice In Wonderland - the maddest panto in town - to the Metro stage December 13 - January 4.

This odyssey of odd takes our beloved literary heroine Alice far from home and into a land of song, suspense, and silliness. Fantastical characters designed to captivate the young of heart, regardless of age, join Alice on her whimsical journey from the orderliness of Victorian London to the weird and wild depths of Wonderland. The White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter and our perennial favourite Dame are all present as Alice traverses the perils of this "curiouser and curiouser" Panto.

Tickets are from $28 for adults or from $18 for children under 12 *GST is additional

Tickets can purchased online TICKETS ; by emailing tickets@metrotheatre.com ; or leaving a message at the Box Office 604 266 7191. For more information visit Alice In Wonderland - The Panto.





