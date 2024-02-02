A Star Society unveils inaugural gala fundraiser celebrating hip hop legends and the transformative power of dance

Special guests DJ Kool Herc, father of hip hop, and Cindy Campbell, first lady of hip hop, encourage attendees to support A Star Society's dance education programs, scholarships, and community outreach initiatives.

A Star Society, a local nonprofit dedicated to dance education, is set to host its inaugural A Star Gala Fundraiser on March 16, 2024. The event, held at the River Rock Theatre (8811 River Rd, Richmond), will feature a special appearance by DJ Kool Herc, the pioneering figure in hip hop and recent Hall of Fame inductee, alongside his sister Cindy Campbell, a key figure in hip hop history. The event aims to raise funds to support A Star Society's dance education programs, scholarships, and community outreach initiatives. Tickets for the A Star Gala can be purchased on the A Star website at www.astarsociety.com.

"Arts education is often the first to be cut from school programs and we've seen a growing need from families for financial support for dance classes. A Star Society spends 95% of its funds directly supporting dancers and proceeds from this gala will contribute to the development of the next generation of artists and innovators-fostering a culture where imagination fuels progress," said Anita Perel-Panar, co-founder and Artistic Director of A Star Society.

DJ Kool Herc, known as a founding father of hip hop, and his sister, Cindy Campbell, recognized as the esteemed first lady of hip hop, will share insights into how their intimate gatherings in the Bronx played a pivotal role in igniting a global cultural revolution.

"Small steps have the potential to change the world. DJ Kool Herc and Cindy Campbell's intimate gatherings laid the foundation for the hip hop revolution, proving that something as simple as a neighborhood party can have a profound impact on the world," said Perel-Panar.

A notable highlight of the gala will be the inspiring journey of Philip Kim, also known as Phil Wizard, who discovered his passion for dance through A Star Society's School Hip Hop Workshop at his elementary school. Kim went on to become the world champion breakdancer, with his journey culminating on the grand stage of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Event Details

Date: March 16, 2024

Time: 5:00pm

Location: River Rock Theatre - 8811 River Rd, Richmond, BC

Early Bird Tickets: $210 (regular price: $260)

Purpose: Fundraising to support A Star Society dance education programs

Tax receipts are available for individual and corporate donations. A Star Society is also seeking sponsors for their initiatives and programs.

Since its establishment in 2009, A Star Society has been actively involved in charitable initiatives aligned with its mission of promoting dance education. These initiatives encompass providing bursaries for dance education; offering low-cost drop-ins and dance classes; conducting anti-bullying campaigns; organizing community performances; facilitating financially-supported school hip hop workshops; and offering free studio space for local dance artists. Through these programs, A Star Society is dedicated to investing in young individuals, fostering their long-term success and well-being.

"Our programs empower kids and youth through creativity and teamwork; we cultivate skills like imagination, adaptability, and problem-solving. Our aim is to unlock their potential, fostering confident, well-rounded individuals ready for any future discipline, all through the profound benefits of the arts." said Perel-Panar.