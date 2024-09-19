21st Annual Downtown Eastside HEART OF THE CITY FESTIVAL Returns This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Details have been announced for the upcoming 2024 Downtown Eastside Heart of the City Festival!

Guided by the theme Threads of Connection, the 21st annual Festival offers a feast of cultural events and artistic activities to attend and participate in. And simply enjoy!

The 2024 Festival features over 100 live and online events over twelve days at over 40 venues, including music, stories, poetry, theatre, ceremony, films, dance, readings, forums, workshops, discussions, gallery exhibits, art talks, history walks and more.

For twenty-one years, the Heart of the City Festival has been grounded in the Downtown Eastside and focused on listening and learning from the community's cultural practices. The Festival works with, for and about the Downtown Eastside community to carry forward the community's stories, ancestral memory, cultural traditions, lived experiences, and artistic processes to illuminate pathways of resistance and resilience.

This 2024 Festival is also a special ‘turning of the wheel year'. As fall rolls into winter and winter rolls into spring, Vancouver Moving Theatre / Heart of the City Festival co-founders Terry Hunter, C.M. and Savannah Walling, C.M. are announcing their retirement as of July 2025 following their final 2024-2025 season with Vancouver Moving Theatre.

Terry and Savannah are ending their tenure as festival directors with gratitude to the community of the Downtown Eastside as they pass stewardship of the festival on to new leadership: 21 years of celebrating the community of the Downtown Eastside; 21 years of sharing its cultural wealth; 21 years nourishing connections; and, 21 years amplifying voices and concerns. An extraordinary journey that just keeps on going.

With over 100 events scheduled over 12 days throughout the Downtown Eastside and online, the 21st Annual DTES Heart of the City Festival (October 30 - November 10, 2024) has a cornucopia of cultural events and artistic activities to attend, participate in and enjoy.

Here are a dozen exciting Top Festival Picks:

Festival Opening Ceremony

Join Festival co-founders Terry Hunter and Savannah Walling as they reflect on their 21-year history with the Festival; express gratitude to fellow artists, residents and organizations; and ‘pass the paddle' to new leadership. Special guests include, among others: Bob Baker/S7aplek (Squamish Nation); Gerry Sung (Scope G), a young talented Chinese Canadian rap artist and Props Master's Dream cast member (Vancouver Cantonese Opera); Pavel Rhyzlovsky (accordion) and Leonard Chokroun (violin), two exceptional musicians from Strathcona's Ukrainian Hall; and Larissa Healey and Pavel Desjarlais, two spirit-lifting grass dancers. All are welcome. Refreshments.

Wednesday, October 30, 2pm. Free. Carnegie Community Centre Theatre, 401 Main

La Llorona

Join this special Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration featuring the enchanting story of the Mexican icon, La Malinche, as told through the singing of the song La Llorona, shadow puppetry, and traditional dance. Directed by Gerardo Avila with puppeteers Hazel Bell-Koski and Dana Wilson, storyteller Steven Schwable and a heart-stirring music and dance performance by Calle Verde.

Friday, November 1, 7:00pm. Free. Carnegie Community Centre Theatre, 401 Main

Chinatown Stories Audio Tour: Roving Conversations Between Intergenerational Pairs

‘Walk with' five intergenerational pairs whose conversations about significant places, events and people were recorded while roving the streets of Vancouver's Historic Chinatown. Meet Lori, who grew up on Shanghai Alley; Alger, an emerging interdisciplinary artist; Lynda, who recently moved to Vancouver to connect with the place where her late mother grew up; and others. Audio tours will be accessed for playback on your personal device via QR code. By Dreamwalker Dance Company (from Firehorse and Shadow in Community) co-created by dance artist Andrea Nann (whose grandmother was born in Shanghai Alley) with a circle of collaborating artists. Presented at this year's Festival in partnership with Chimerik and plastic orchid factory.

Ritual-Spective–RE: turning 迴融: 迴歸

A multi-series, experimental, interactive media arts installation that honours the life of painter Jackson Chien, the father of Sammy Chien. This project investigates - from the lens of an artist child of immigrants - intergenerational dialogue around artistic, cultural and spiritual legacy. The project also explores love during the unspoken times of colonial oppression, Western globalization and diaspora. Produced by the Chimerik Collective (Sammy Chien & Caroline MacCaull) in partnership with plastic orchid factory and Dreamwalker Dance Company.

Friday, November 1, 6pm - 9pm, Chinatown Stories Audio Tour Special Opening 7pm. Free

Saturday, November 2, 1pm - 5pm. Free / Sunday, November 3, 11am - 3pm. Free

Chimerik Chinatown Art Space, 155-288 E Georgia

Artist Talk with Sammy Chien 簡上翔 & Andrea Nann

Saturday, November 2, 5pm - 7pm. Free. Left of Main, 211 Keefer

Threads of Support & Resilience - EartHand Gleaners Community Celebration at Trillium Park, and procession to Ancestral Foodways Día De Los Muertos Festival at Strathcona Park

Ancestral Foodways and EartHand Gleaners Society partner on this special event to celebrate community threads of connection and honour ancestors for D ía de los Muertos. Afternoon events begin with EarthHand Gleaners at Trillium Park where you can participate in an afternoon of crafting, spinning, weaving, mending and storytelling. Nourishment provided. At the end of this afternoon session, join a procession from Trillium Park to the Strathcona Park Shrine led by artists from the Still Moon Arts Society.

Saturday, November 2, 1pm - 4pm. Free. Trillium Park ( corner of Malkin and Thornton)

Then, join Ancestral Food Ways for the evening Día De Los Muertos Festival at Strathcona Park! Immerse yourself in a vibrant mix of tradition and culture with music, dance, flowers, ceremonial fire and harvests that connect the living with the ancestors. Food will be shared with the public. Everyone is welcome!

All events are outside: dress for the weather!

Saturday, November 2, 4pm - 8pm. Free. Strathcona Park, 857 Malkin

The Prop Master's Dream

This innovative fusion opera produced by Vancouver Cantonese Opera is inspired by the extraordinary true-life story of Wah-Kwan Gwan (1929-2000), a little-known Chinese Opera performer and prop master born to a local Chinese father and Indigenous mother. The Cantonese opera cast is joined by multi-award nominated Haudenosaunee/Irish actress and singer Cheri Maracle, Chinese Canadian rap narrator Gerry Sung, lighting by award-winning designer Itai Erdal, and projections by filmmaker Anthony Lee.

Saturday, November 2, 2pm & 7:30pm. Tickets: https://bit.ly/3B8rO0w. Vancouver Playhouse, 600 Hamilton

Hearts Beat 2024

Discover a mesmerizing blend of cultures with this special musical exploration that celebrates the shared traditions of drum, dance, and song between Indigenous and Irish communities. Enjoy live performances from the local lexwst'í:lem drum group, Ceol Abú Irish musicians, and much more! Hearts Beat is honoured by the participation of Mary Point of the Musqueam Nation. This unique afternoon captivates and inspires, promotes intercultural understanding, builds new connections, and uplifts both heart and spirit. A collaboration between Carnegie Community Centre Indigenous Programs, DTES Heart of the City Festival, Irish Women's Network of BC, and Carnegie Community Centre Association. Don't miss this exciting opportunity to witness a vibrant fusion of artistic and cultural expression.

Sunday, November 3, 4pm. Free. Carnegie Theatre, 401 Main

Tickets: Available after October 28 through the Carnegie Community Centre Program Office. Monday - Friday 9am to 5pm

“Weaselling, Wanking, Cheating, Conniving, Lapdog Lackeys of the Soul-sucking Corporate Capitalist”: Resistance + Responses from the Sid Chow Tan Archives

A new generation of community organizers engage and reflect on the vast archive of volunteer-produced video journalism produced by beloved Chinatown/DTES activist Sid Chow Tan. This event is part of an ongoing initiative to animate Sid's art of activism; nurture and sustain the spirit of solidarity, humour, and class consciousness; and foster intergenerational, cross-cultural connections and knowledge-sharing. Program partners: VIVO Media Arts and Kwantlen Polytechnic University. Cantonese & Mandarin translation provided.

Tuesday November 5, 6:30pm. Free. Carnegie Community Centre Theatre, 401 Main

Town Hall: Uplifting or Gentrifying the DTES?

In November 2023, City Council passed a motion titled “Uplifting the Downtown Eastside and Building Inclusive Communities for all Residents”. The motion calls for city staff to report on many DTES issues, including changing zoning and the social housing definition in the DTES. Will these changes ‘uplift' or gentrify the DTES? Join confirmed panelists Councillor Rebecca Bligh, Norm Leech (Aboriginal Front Door Board Chair), Kathy Shimizu (community organizer), Michelle Lackie (former Executive Director of Inner City Exchange), Jean Swanson (Carnegie Housing Project), and Wendy Pedersen (SRO Collaborative) to learn about and discuss the implications of the motion.

Wednesday, November 6, 7pm. Free. Japanese Hall, 487 Alexander

The Keep It Raw Cabaret, a tribute to Jay Hamburger

The Keep It Raw Cabaret has it all! This fresh and exciting evening pays tribute to the inimitable Jay Hamburger, a beloved and recently passed teacher, political activist, radio host, and Artistic Director of Theatre in the Raw. Featuring award-winning musicians/composers Earle Peach and Bill Sample with a chorus of accomplished voices; the stand-up comedy of Ralston Harris; staged theatrical surprises by seasoned thespians; a taste of Jay's original poetry and writings; and your co-hosts Jacques Lalonde (Sesame Street, Lifetime Achievement Award Vancouver Fringe); and international guest star Kieran Sequoia (Breaking Bad, Disney's Night at the Museum). Presented in association with Theatre in the Raw. Co-produced by Teresa Vandertuin and one crazy Frenchman Jacques Lalonde for the DTES Heart of the City Festival.

Saturday November 9, doors 7:30pm, show 8pm. Tickets https://bit.ly/4eqs3Cu. Russian Hall, 600 Campbell

Kin

Join artists AJ Simmons and Kelty McKerracher for an evening of Flamenco dance that explores looping technology and live performance. This performance is born from the artists' shared desire to queer the flamenco form, and recognize the kinship between queerness and flamenco: outsiders building worlds of joy, defiance and community pride. Witness the ritual of: finding impulses of flamenco through music, dance, and song; body, elements and earth; and lineage and chosen family. This performance is followed by a talkback.

Saturday, November 9, 8pm. Tickets: https://bit.ly/3B71m7z. KW Production Studio, 111 W Hastings (enter from Atrium)

Two Amigos Walking Tour, with John Atkin and Bob Sung

The Festival is excited to present two walking explorations with the powerhouse duo of John Atkin and Bob Sung. The Two Amigos shine unique insights on the neighbourhood's history, culture and architecture. Along the way, you'll discover what's in the herbal stores; learn about local architecture and the fight for neighbourhood preservation. And about BBQ meats! John is a civic historian and heritage consultant, and Bob hosts cultural and culinary tours of Chinatown.

Sunday, November 10, Two Tours 10am - 11:30am. Tickets: https://bit.ly/3TwLFg8 & 1pm - 2:30pm.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3TvcNvO. Limited capacity, Registration required.

The Sojourners

We are thrilled to welcome back long-standing friends and supporters The Sojourners, and group member Khari McClelland, a Strathcona/DTES resident. Each member of The Sojourners trio grew up singing in their home churches, and their music honours gospel's foundations in freedom, social justice and community. Exceptional musicians and artists, The Sojourners sing gospel music that can take a punch and remain standing. Singing praise music with their own special ‘stank', The Sojourners sound is at home in a road house bar as in a revival tent. Their universe echoes a unique weave of doo wop, R&B, country and blues. This is real gospel — blessed with a soul that can't be faked! What a way to end the Festival!

Sunday, November 10, 7pm. Tickets: https://bit.ly/3MNpkXN. St. James Cathedral, 303 E Cordova

Comments