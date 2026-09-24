ZOG AND THE FLYING DOCTORS to Tour UK and Ireland
The production features beautifully crafted puppets and original songs by Joe Stilgoe.
Following a tour in 2024, children’s favourite Zog and the Flying Doctors is back, bringing Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved story to life on stage once again. The lovable dragon Zog and his fearless friends will take to the skies in 2027 with a tour opening at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch before swooping into a further 22 venues across the UK and Ireland with more dates to be announced. Expect a heartwarming story with plenty of laughter, music and mischief along the way.
Having finally earned his gold star at dragon school, accident-prone dragon Zog, bold Princess Pearl and trusty Sir Gadabout take flight on a high-flying adventure to help creatures big and small. The courageous team travel the world to help a unicorn with one too many horns, a sneezy, wheezy lion and a sunburnt mermaid. But can a princess really be a doctor? The King doesn't think so - until he himself falls ill, and only Pearl knows how to cure him.
The family favourite comes to life on stage with beautifully crafted puppets, playful storytelling and a delightful mix of catchy original songs by Joe Stilgoe in a joyful musical journey packed with dragon-sized excitement for all the family.
Presented by Freckle Productions (Zog; Stick Man) in association with Rose Theatre, Zog and the Flying Doctors is based on the bestselling book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. First published in 2016, the story also reached millions of families on screen in an animated BBC One Christmas Day special in 2020. It is the sequel to Zog, which has sold more than 5.5 million copies worldwide and won both the Galaxy Book Award and Oxfordshire Book Award.
Jennifer Sutherland, Executive Producer at Freckle Productions, said: “We’re so pleased to bring Zog and the Flying Doctors back to the stage in 2027. Zog has become such a special part of what we do at Freckle, and it’s wonderful to see how much these stories mean to families. With more than 80,000 people coming to see Zog this year, we know our audiences can’t wait to find out what Zog and his friends get up to next and can’t wait to take them back out on the road, or should I say the skies, to share their fun-filled adventure with even more little ones.”
Tour Dates
Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch www.queens-theatre.co.uk
25 – 28 March
Theatre Royal Wakefield* www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk
03 & 04 April
Liverpool Playhouse www.everymanplayhouse.com
06 –10 April
Lowry, Salford* www.thelowry.com
13–18 April
Everyman Theatre Cork www.everymancork.com
22 – 25 April
Arts Depot* www.artsdepot.co.uk
01 –03 May
Alban Arena www.everyonetheatres.com
11 & 12 May
The Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury www.rosestheatre.org
15 & 16 May
Mayflower Studios* www.mayflower.org.uk
21 – 23 May
Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk
25 & 26 May
Chelmsford Theatre www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk
28 & 29 May
The Courtyard, Hereford www.courtyard.org.uk
16 & 17 June
Watford Palace Theatre www.watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk
18 – 20 June
Hull New Theatre www.hulltheatres.co.uk
26 & 27 June
Glasgow Pavilion www.paviliontheatre.co.uk
28 –29 June
Perth Theatre & Concert Hall www.perththeatreandconcerthall.com
02 & 03 July
Edinburgh Lyceum Theatre www.lyceum.org.uk
06 –11 July
Aberdeen Music Hall* www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/music-hall
14 & 15 July
Lawrence Batley Theatre* www.thelbt.org
20 –22 July
Norwich Theatre Royal www.norwichtheatre.org
24 & 25 July
Cadogan Hall, London www.cadoganhall.com
30 July – 22 August
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