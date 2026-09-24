ZOG AND THE FLYING DOCTORS to Tour UK and Ireland

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following a tour in 2024, children’s favourite Zog and the Flying Doctors is back, bringing Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved story to life on stage once again. The lovable dragon Zog and his fearless friends will take to the skies in 2027 with a tour opening at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch before swooping into a further 22 venues across the UK and Ireland with more dates to be announced. Expect a heartwarming story with plenty of laughter, music and mischief along the way.

Having finally earned his gold star at dragon school, accident-prone dragon Zog, bold Princess Pearl and trusty Sir Gadabout take flight on a high-flying adventure to help creatures big and small. The courageous team travel the world to help a unicorn with one too many horns, a sneezy, wheezy lion and a sunburnt mermaid. But can a princess really be a doctor? The King doesn't think so - until he himself falls ill, and only Pearl knows how to cure him.

The family favourite comes to life on stage with beautifully crafted puppets, playful storytelling and a delightful mix of catchy original songs by Joe Stilgoe in a joyful musical journey packed with dragon-sized excitement for all the family.

Presented by Freckle Productions (Zog; Stick Man) in association with Rose Theatre, Zog and the Flying Doctors is based on the bestselling book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. First published in 2016, the story also reached millions of families on screen in an animated BBC One Christmas Day special in 2020. It is the sequel to Zog, which has sold more than 5.5 million copies worldwide and won both the Galaxy Book Award and Oxfordshire Book Award.

Jennifer Sutherland, Executive Producer at Freckle Productions, said: “We’re so pleased to bring Zog and the Flying Doctors back to the stage in 2027. Zog has become such a special part of what we do at Freckle, and it’s wonderful to see how much these stories mean to families. With more than 80,000 people coming to see Zog this year, we know our audiences can’t wait to find out what Zog and his friends get up to next and can’t wait to take them back out on the road, or should I say the skies, to share their fun-filled adventure with even more little ones.”

Tour Dates

Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch www.queens-theatre.co.uk

25 – 28 March

Theatre Royal Wakefield* www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

03 & 04 April

Liverpool Playhouse www.everymanplayhouse.com

06 –10 April

Lowry, Salford* www.thelowry.com

13–18 April

Everyman Theatre Cork www.everymancork.com

22 – 25 April

Arts Depot* www.artsdepot.co.uk

01 –03 May

Alban Arena www.everyonetheatres.com

11 & 12 May

The Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury www.rosestheatre.org

15 & 16 May

Mayflower Studios* www.mayflower.org.uk

21 – 23 May

Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk

25 & 26 May

Chelmsford Theatre www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk

28 & 29 May

The Courtyard, Hereford www.courtyard.org.uk

16 & 17 June

Watford Palace Theatre www.watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk

18 – 20 June

Hull New Theatre www.hulltheatres.co.uk

26 & 27 June

Glasgow Pavilion www.paviliontheatre.co.uk

28 –29 June

Perth Theatre & Concert Hall www.perththeatreandconcerthall.com

02 & 03 July

Edinburgh Lyceum Theatre www.lyceum.org.uk

06 –11 July

Aberdeen Music Hall* www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/music-hall

14 & 15 July

Lawrence Batley Theatre* www.thelbt.org

20 –22 July

Norwich Theatre Royal www.norwichtheatre.org

24 & 25 July

Cadogan Hall, London www.cadoganhall.com

30 July – 22 August

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 17 Hrs 22 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming