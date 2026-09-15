Jake Quickenden Will Lead RITA, SUE & BOB TOO! UK Tour

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The stage version of cult classic comedy Rita, Sue & Bob Too! is set to embark on a new nationwide tour in 2027. Stage and screen star Jake Quickenden will return to the role of Bob which he previously played on tour in spring last year.

The Regal Entertainments production will visit 11 leading British venues between Friday 16 April and Sunday 4 July 2027. The 2027 tour opens at St Helens Theatre Royal on Friday 16 April. It will then travel to Harrogate, Northampton, Lincoln, Billingham, Birmingham, Bradford, Southport, Malvern and Stockport before ending at the Liverpool Olympia where it will play from 30 June to 4 July.

Singer, actor, presenter and TV personality Jake Quickenden rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor. Following his departure from the show, he was immediately signed up to appear on I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here (where he finished as runner-up).

Since then, he has become a regular fixture on our screens, appearing in shows such as Celebrity Masterchef, The Real Full Monty: On Ice, The Chart Show, Keep It in the Family, Celebrity Bumps, Ninja Warriors UK, Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins, Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted and Dancing on Ice – lifting the trophy in 2018 with professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer. He can currently be seen starring as Richie Reeves in the BAFTA-nominated Jamie Johnson FC (BBC) and previously made his screen acting debut as Woody in Hollyoaks.

Jake regularly appears on shows such as Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women as a panellist and guest reporter and previously co-hosted the hugely popular podcast UNTAPPED.

In addition to Rita, Sue & Bob Too! his other stage credits include national tours of Hair the Musical, Friendiscal, Footloose and The Full Monty.

He said: “I had such a great time when we toured with Rita, Sue & Bob Too! last year – audiences up and down the country were so enthusiastic, and there's a really warm family atmosphere among the Regal Entertainments team.

“So, when I was asked if I would like to return for a second UK tour, I jumped at the chance. Andrea Dunbar's writing is brilliant, and the story of Rita, Sue and Bob is very funny but with a darker underside which dramatically really appeals to me. I can't wait to get back on the road now as Bob.”

Further casting is yet to be announced.

Andrea Dunbar's hilarious and gritty tale of love, lust and tested friendships is based on the 1987 British film and features a brilliantly funny script along with all the best 80s music, taking audiences on a riotous trip down memory lane through this cult classic.

Rita and Sue are two working class girls from a run-down council estate who are about to finish their final year at school. In their spare time, they earn money babysitting for married couple Bob and Michelle.

Behind Michelle's back, Bob embarks on an affair with both Rita and Sue, who take it in turns with him in his car in the countryside. Michelle eventually finds out and leaves lothario Bob. When Bob later develops a preference for Rita, the two girls fall out but when Sue ends up in an abusive relationship, the trio are reunited.

Rita, Sue & Bob Too! is brought to the stage by Regal Entertainments Ltd and directed by Chantelle Joseph.

When Regal Entertainments Ltd previously toured the smash hit comedy in spring 2025 it received praise from critics and standing ovations from audiences, selling out at venues across the country. Theatregoers described the show as “a fabulous story” and “very funny from start to finish”.

Director Chantelle Joseph said: “We've had a fabulous reaction to news that Rita, Sue and Bob Too! is going back out on the road for a second UK tour. And I'm really delighted that Jake Quickenden has agreed to return in the role of Bob.

“He was a huge hit with audiences up and down the country and really understands the role, so I know this latest outing for Andrea Dunbar's classic comedy is going to be absolutely brilliant. Roll on 2027!”

Tour Dates

St Helens Theatre Royal

Friday, April 16 – Sunday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 20 – Saturday, April 24, 2027

01744 756000

Harrogate Theatre

Tuesday, April 27 – Saturday, May 1, 2027

01423 502116

The Old Savoy, Northampton

Tuesday, May 4 – Saturday, May 8, 2027

01604 491005

New Theatre Royal, Lincoln

Wednesday, May 12 – Saturday, May 15, 2027

01522 519999

Forum Theatre, Billingham

Tuesday, May 18 – Saturday, May 22, 2027

01642 552663

Crescent Theatre, Birmingham

Monday, May 24 – Saturday, May 29, 2027

0121 643 5858

St George's Hall, Bradford

Wednesday, June 2 – Saturday, June 5, 2027

01274 432000

The Atkinson, Southport

Tuesday, June 8 – Saturday, June 12, 2027

01704 533333

Malvern Theatre

Tuesday, June 15 – Saturday, June 19, 2027

01684 892277

Stockport Plaza

Tuesday, June 22 – Saturday, June 26, 2027

0161 477 7779

Liverpool Olympia

Wednesday, June 30 – Sunday, July 4, 2027

0151 263 6633

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