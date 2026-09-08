ROBIN HOOD Panto Will Come to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in November

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Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's flagship family pantomime will return to the mainstage this festive season with a new adaptation of Robin Hood. In the Forest of Havering, Robin Hood with his Merry Band beside him and the brilliant, brave Maid Marian leading the charge, is ready to outwit the greedy Sheriff. The cheeky outlaws must rely on daring tricks, quick thinking and a little help from the audience to outwit their dastardly foe, with plenty of mishaps and mischief along the way. With catchy songs and all the ingredients of a festive pantomime, this local twist on a classic tale is packed with heroes to cheer, villains to boo, and more surprises than you can shake an arrow at. Performances will run 18th November – 2nd January.

Casting includes Folarin Akinmade in the titular role of Robin Hood, having previously appeared as Gimli in The Lord of The Rings: A Musical Tale (Watermill Theatre, 2023) and Perfect Show For Rachel (Barbican Centre 2024, UK Tour 2025 – 2026). As side-kick Cyril the Squirrel, Lauren Chinery returns to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch after playing Pat the Cow in Jack and the Beanstalk in 2025 and Buttons in Cinderella in 2024. Further casting includes Killian Macardle (The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, Mischief Theatre), Verity Bajoria (Cockfosters, Southwark Playhouse), Tom Vercnocke (Buddy Holly & the Cricketers, UK Tour), Elizabeth Ellen (MakeBeth, Leeds Playhouse & Chichester Festival Theatre), and returning Queen's Theatre Hornchurch performers Georgia Leila Stoller (Jack and The Beanstalk, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch), Megan Ashley (Jack And The Beanstalk, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch), and Perry Meadowcroft (Caroline! A New Musical, National Tour).

Returning after the success of Jack and the Beanstalk last year, writers Kate Lovell and James Watson team up once again to put a local spin on the classic tale.

Director Kash Arshad said, “This is a wonderful cast, we have found not only the crème de la crème of actor musician talent, both locally and nationally, they are all joyful, silly, hilarious and have that all important pantomime sparkle that makes a Hornchurch Panto. They will bring so much fun and laughter and delight to the much-loved story of Robin Hood. Audiences are in for a real treat.”

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is a vibrant producing theatre serving Outer East London and South Essex. With a catchment of over one million people, QTH is a vital cultural hub producing and presenting bold, engaging and entertaining work on stage and within local communities, alongside a year-round creative participation programme for people of all ages.

Audiences are guaranteed a warm welcome from this three-year winner of UK Theatre's Most Welcoming Theatre, London Theatre of the Year and a finalist for eight Off West End Theatre Award categories for the public's favourite venue. QTH welcomes over 106,000 audience members each year, with a further 30,700 taking part in their community participation activities.

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