Yinka Shonibare CBE Comes to The Base, Greenham

The Base, Greenham will host Ritual Ecstasy of the Modern, an exhibition by internationally acclaimed artist Yinka Shonibare CBE. On loan from the prestigious Cristea Roberts Gallery, London, this extraordinary collection will be on display in The Base Greenham’s Gallery from Friday 31 January to Sunday 23 February 2025, offering visitors a rare chance to engage with Shonibare’s innovative and evolving printmaking practice.

This captivating exhibition explores Shonibare’s central themes of race, class and cultural identity, delving into the historical and cultural entanglements between Africa and Europe. It features his most recent woodblock prints, which are rich with bold, contemporary energy, alongside earlier works that reimagine motifs such as the all-American cowboy and symbols of the British Empire. Together, these pieces form a striking narrative that challenges traditional histories and encourages reflection on identity in today’s interconnected world.

Shonibare, a Turner Prize nominee, is renowned for his multidisciplinary approach across painting, sculpture, photography and film. Born in London in 1962 and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, he now lives and works in London, where his art continues to question and redefine cultural and national identities. Describing himself as a ‘post-colonial hybrid’, Shonibare creates work that is as visually dynamic as it is intellectually engaging.

This exhibition is a unique opportunity to experience the artistry of a globally celebrated artist who has exhibited in some of the world’s most prestigious spaces, in the comfort of an intimate gallery space.

On Thursday 13 February, renowned art critic and broadcaster, Charlotte Mullins will give a special talk in response to Ritual Ecstasy of the Modern. Drawing on her extensive expertise, Mullins will offer a fascinating exploration of Yinka Shonibare’s printmaking practice and discuss the main themes in his work.

The Base, Greenham will be offering a Relaxed day on Thursday 6 February, this day is for anyone, including those who may be neurodivergent or benefit from a more relaxed environment. There are a number of adaptations to the venue during the day, including limiting the number of visitors in the Gallery space, all background music is switched off as well as noisy hand dryers in all bathrooms. Visitors can borrow additional aids from the Gallery welcome desk, such as fidget toys and noise cancelling headphones

There are a number of exciting workshops available for visitors to get involved in inspired by the exhibition. These include ‘Wonders of Woodcut’ printmaking (Sunday 9 February) where participants will spend time sketching directly from artworks in the exhibition; they will then learn how to develop them into ideas to create exciting woodcut prints and print them by hand. ‘Citizens of the World’ Children's Hybrid Printmaking (Saturday 22 February) workshop invites families to bring a meaningful object representing their identity or culture and using recycled materials they will be guided to create patterns and drawings inspired by it. Finally, The Base’s popular Songs and Stories in The Gallery (Saturday 8 & Thursday 13 February) will be returning, allowing children under-2 years old and their carers to explore the exhibition through songs, stories, sensory play and movement with professional practitioners.

