Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conducts The Met Opera's New Production of LOHENGRIN, Screening 18 March

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, leads the critically acclaimed cast, with tenor Piotr Beczała.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Wagner's masterpiece Lohengrin, in a new production by internationally renowned director François Girard, broadcasts live to cinemas worldwide for the first time on Saturday 18th March at 4pm as part of The Met: Live in HD series.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, leads the critically acclaimed cast, with tenor Piotr Beczała-praised for his shining musical performance (The New York Times) and natural warmth (Financial Times)-singing the title role of the swan knight. The cast also includes much-praised soprano Tamara Wilson as the virtuous duchess Elsa and soprano Christine Goerke as the cunning sorceress Ortrud. Distinguished bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin is Ortrud's power-hungry husband, Telramund, and celebrated bass Günther Groissböck is King Heinrich.

Girard, creating his third Wagner production at the Met following his revelatory Parsifal, collaborates with award-winning multi-disciplinary artist and designer Tim Yip-who won an Oscar for art direction on the 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and is also known for his work on the 2004 Athens Olympics closing ceremony-to create sets and costumes that convey the opera's otherworldly dimension.

Gary Halvorson directs the Live in HD presentation. Baritone Christopher Maltman serves as the host, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes access during the interval.

To book cinema tickets for Lohengrin, please visit MetLiveInHD.co.uk.



Paines Plough Appoints Kully Thiarai As Chair Of The Board Alongside New Trustees Lauren D Photo
Paines Plough Appoints Kully Thiarai As Chair Of The Board Alongside New Trustees Lauren Dark And Farha Quadri
Paines Plough has today announced a number of new appointments across the organisation. Kully Thiarai will replace the outgoing Kim Grant as Chair of the Board, and new Trustees Lauren Dark and Farha Quadri join the Board of Trustees.
New Musical THE LOST SPELLS to be Presented at Polka Theatre This Spring Photo
New Musical THE LOST SPELLS to be Presented at Polka Theatre This Spring
Polka Theatre will present the new family musical The Lost Spells 13 April thought 7 May.
Cast announced for Upfront Theatres Industry Showcase Photo
Cast announced for Upfront Theatre's Industry Showcase
The cast has been announced for Before Anyone Else, a dynamic play platforming the younger generation, which will be showcased with interactive lectures across the UK. Written in response to Everyone’s Invited OFSTED Report in 2021, Before Anyone Else is designed to provide young people with skills that they can utilise in real scenarios at all stages of their lives, presented by UpFront Theatre in association with Hemraj Goyal Foundation.
THE KILLING OF SISTER GEORGE Comes to the New Vic Theatre Next Month Photo
THE KILLING OF SISTER GEORGE Comes to the New Vic Theatre Next Month
The New Vic Theatre and renowned theatre company Told by an Idiot will collaborate for the first time this April on a rare revival of the cult '60s classic, The Killing of Sister George.

