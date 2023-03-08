Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conducts The Met Opera's New Production of LOHENGRIN, Screening 18 March

Wagner's masterpiece Lohengrin, in a new production by internationally renowned director François Girard, broadcasts live to cinemas worldwide for the first time on Saturday 18th March at 4pm as part of The Met: Live in HD series.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, leads the critically acclaimed cast, with tenor Piotr Beczała-praised for his shining musical performance (The New York Times) and natural warmth (Financial Times)-singing the title role of the swan knight. The cast also includes much-praised soprano Tamara Wilson as the virtuous duchess Elsa and soprano Christine Goerke as the cunning sorceress Ortrud. Distinguished bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin is Ortrud's power-hungry husband, Telramund, and celebrated bass Günther Groissböck is King Heinrich.

Girard, creating his third Wagner production at the Met following his revelatory Parsifal, collaborates with award-winning multi-disciplinary artist and designer Tim Yip-who won an Oscar for art direction on the 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and is also known for his work on the 2004 Athens Olympics closing ceremony-to create sets and costumes that convey the opera's otherworldly dimension.

Gary Halvorson directs the Live in HD presentation. Baritone Christopher Maltman serves as the host, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes access during the interval.

To book cinema tickets for Lohengrin, please visit MetLiveInHD.co.uk.