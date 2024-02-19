Writers and Directors Set For Scritches Queer Short Play Festival at The Divine

Brooklyn Rep will debut at The Divine with its third Scritches festival: four new plays developed through international collaborations inspired by the House of Dreams, presented 3-4 March.

The festival will include world-premiere short plays by Charlie Wood (London-based, winner of Not Another Drag Competition All Stars at The RVT), ruth tang (NYC-based, FUTURE WIFE at Clubbed Thumb), Jesse Morgan Young (Chicago-based, STEPMOM AT THE OLD ETHAN ALLEN SPACE at Steppenwolf), and Brendan Germain (NYC-based,HOLE PICS and WHATS HAPPENING in Brooklyn) with direction by Pooja Sivaraman, Chyna-Rose Frederick, Colin Waitt, and Charles Quittner. Titles and casts to be announced.

The writers and directors gathered in person (for the London-based artists) and virtually (for the artists in India, Chicago, and NYC) at Stephen Wright's famed collage installation, the House of Dreams, to find inspiration for their new plays.

The plays will be presented in a festival format with a pizza party in the basement of The Divine, London's newest queer performance mecca in Dalston from the team behind The Glory. The Divine is located at 33 Stoke Newington Rd.

Scritches is produced by Charles Quittner and Emily Baldwin for Brooklyn Rep.

Brooklyn Rep Presents playful theatrical happenings that celebrate new work from queer artists around the world. Initially based in The Glory Basement, they made waves with acclaimed, colt-hit All the Fraudulent Horse Girls by Michael Louis Kennedy, the longest-running play in the legendary bar's history. followed by the sold-out run of the scary comedy, In the Basement by Bailey Williams as well as various cabarets heralding the London performance debut of many Brooklyn performance luminaries. Their flagship festival for the new writing scene, Scritches, enters its third iteration and is their Divine premiere. All these plays were the London debuts of their authors and featured performances from the toast of the London queer cabaret scene.

Next up, the world premiere of HOPE THIS HELPS by Gracie Gardner at Pleasance London, March 6th-9th. Follow along @bkrepuk on Instagram.

Tickets for Scritches #3 are available on Outsavvy: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292960®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.outsavvy.com%2Fevent%2F18026%2Fscritches-3?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1