Worldwide Search For Comedian Ray Bradshaw's Doppelganger Launches

Critically acclaimed comedian, Ray Bradshaw launched his worldwide search for his doppelganger at Westfield, White City in London. Ray took over a giant billboard to search for people who look like him after constantly being compared to other bald ginger men.

The award-winning comic is preparing to embark on a brand-new tour of the UK for 2024 with show ‘Doppelginger' from February 2024 onwards. On his travels he will be scouring the UK for his doppelganger whilst launching a worldwide online search at the same time.

Multi award winning comedian Ray Bradshaw is forever being told “you look just like my mate…” wherever he goes. It's been happening for years, and he's worried about it. Either someone is cloning generic bald men or, there's a ginger bearded bald man out there who's doing a bad job of stalking Ray. In his brand-new show Doppelginger, Ray is going to use the latest in genetic research (the internet) to try and put an end to this once and for all. He's on a quest to find the person who looks most like him.

Doppelginger is a funny heart-warming comedy show about a silly search for a man with an orange beard who's follicly challenged. If you have a bald, ginger bearded friend in their 30s (true at time of writing), then bring them along. You never know – they could be The One.

Ray's last show Deaf Com One was a huge success and sold-out theatres across the world. The show was all about growing up with deaf parents and as a result every show of Doppelginger will have a BSL interpreter.

Ray spent 2021 and 2022 touring the UK as John Bishop's handpicked support act having described him as “one of the best comedians in the country”, having previously toured with Frankie Boyle in 2019. Ray was the first comedian to ever win a Scottish Culture Award and is a regular host of Scotland's most popular radio show, Off the Ball. He has performed sell out solo festival shows in Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, and Melbourne International Comedy Festival to critical acclaim.

Ray received rave reviews for his incredible show ‘Deaf Comedy Fam'. The show sold out its run at the Edinburgh Fringe, went on to win the Innovation Award at the Adelaide Fringe 2018 and be nominated for Best Comedy at Perth Fringe. The show was the worlds' first comedy show performed in both sign language and English by the performer and allowed hundreds of deaf people to come to a comedy show for the first time.

Ray Bradshaw said: “I'm really excited to be going back on tour and finding lots of doppelgingers; maybe even doing a gig to a room full of them in what must be the best-looking audience ever.”