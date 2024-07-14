World's Oldest Horse Returns Home To Warrington As Part Of Arts Festival Relaunch And Campaign

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world's oldest horse is being reunited with his hometown thanks to Warrington Arts Festival and a new group of community campaigners.

‘Old Billy' lived in Warrington more than two centuries ago and reached the grand old age of 62 – nearly three times the lifespan of an average horse.

Billy is still in the world record books for this but, despite his incredible longevity, his tale is relatively little known locally.

A team of artists called the ‘Bring Back Old Billy Committee' (BBOBC) are out to change all that thanks to a successful mission to bring his head to Warrington Museum.

The Victorian-era taxidermied head and piece of history resides in Bedford Museum but will be coming to Museum's aptly-named Cabinet of Curiosities on Friday, 19 July – the launch day of Warrington Arts Festival.

Hayley Reid, who is leading on the project, said: “We are a newly formed committee of Warrington artists who have a passion for sharing and celebrating little known stories of Warrington heroes and legends.

“Our main goal is to return Old Billy's remains to his hometown and we can't wait to see that realised during Warrington Arts Festival.”

A working horse, Billy was foaled at Wilgreave Farm in Woolston in 1760 where he was taught to plough.

He was then bought by Mersey and Irwell Navigation Company in 1763 where he would lift heavy loads into and out of boats and pull other horse-powered machinery.

The tough work would often require him to turn a large wooden wheel via a system of ropes or chains which led to Billy being renowned for his stamina – as well as his volatile temper when he was hungry!

Billy then worked for the company pulling boats from 1793 until his retirement in 1819. He lived out his last years at Old Warps, a large house and farm at Latchford, which is now Victoria Park.

During Billy's retirement, he even used to get regular visitors – which was very unusual at the time as in the early 19th century people were largely unsentimental about animals.

Hayley, from Woolston, added: “Some of the members of the committee, like me, are from where Billy was born and we've got family and friends who haven't even heard of him.

“Given his cultural significance to Warrington as the oldest horse that ever lived that's so surprising – and sad – because he should continue to be celebrated.”

The Bring Back Old Billy Committee has also created visual art, performance pieces, poetry and music inspired by the world's oldest horse.

Festival-goers will be able to see and hear some of these during the celebrations at the Family Garden Party at Queens Gardens between 12pm and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, 20 and 21 July.

Some of these materials will then make their way into Old Billy's evolving exhibition space, which will remain at the Museum until 10 November.

Billy's legend will also live on through a series of workshops throughout the exhibition run.

Hayley said: “There's something about Old Billy which has really captured our imaginations. We loved the beautiful children's picture book about him which was recently created by two artists from the town.

“Now there's music and artwork being made about Old Billy and we'll be hosting workshops and talks.”

Old Billy's return to his hometown has been made possible thanks to the relaunch of Warrington Arts Festival following a £840k cash boost from Arts Council England, Warrington Borough Council and Warrington BID.

Hayley added: “There is so much excitement around the festival this year because so much money has been invested into it.

“The fact they can now support more Warrington artists and help the town's cultural side to thrive feels amazing.”

Old Billy is at Warrington Museum's Cabinet of Curiosities between 19 July and 20 November and is free to view.

To stay up-to-date with the Old Billy celebrations at the Family Garden Party, keep an eye on Warrington Arts Festival's social media.

For information about the upcoming workshops, go to wmag.culturewarrington.org/whats-on

Comments