World Premiere of HEDDA (AFTER IBSEN) is Now Running Online

The undisputable icon of the avant-garde, David Hoyle stars in the world premiere, cinematic theatrical reimagining of Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler. Created, written and directed by Jen Heyes. Composed by Tom Parkinson.

Part of Soho Theatre On Demand Film Festival, a new festival of theatre, online and on demand currently running until 13th March. HEDDA (after Ibsen) is available to rent Sunday 13 February.

Set in a Lynchesque inspired world of dream imagery, drama, bespoke sound design, music and chanteuse style singing; the iconic avant-garde performer David Hoyle is HEDDA in this one-person, cinematic theatre reimagining created and directed by Jen Heyes, of Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, with original composition by Tom Parkinson. HEDDA (after Ibsen) moves past the obvious to create a darkly surreal show for everyone that doesn't reduce it to our binary traditions. As Ibsen said 'Hedda is first and foremost a human being'

Shot on location at Soho Theatre, HEDDA (after Ibsen) is a story of many faces, the absolute power of manipulation, influence, the control of obsession and dark psychological unrest. it's a 21st century unpicking of Ibsen's original text from inside the hinterland of Hedda's imagination. Unkind and self-serving to the point of thinking nothing of crushing the hopes of others and bored with all life has to offer. We first encounter this flawed femme fatal the morning after they return from a 6-month honeymoon to their newly acquired villa filled with expectation of their future life of ease and affluence. In reality, Hedda has only 2 pistols, an old piano, and a portrait of a dead father; symbols from a past life, to cling to. . .

Creator and Director Jen Heyes said: "I had the idea to reimagine Hedda Gabler as an alternative work; in a way to breath fresh life and perspective on this timeless classic, with the intention that diverse 21st century audiences could relate to this iconic theatrical character and recognised themselves within the work."

HEDDA (after Ibsen) is presented by CutToTheChase productions in association with Soho Theatre and was originally commissioned by The Arts Centre, Edge Hill University It has been funded by Arts Council England, The Arts Centre, and Soho Theatre.

Full details at stream.sohotheatre.com

English subtitles available to be switched on/off within this stream. For Audio Described streams, go to the Soho Theatre On Demand Film Festival Audio Described collection.