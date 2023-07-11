World Premiere Of FROM OUT THE LAND Will Be Performed as Part of ART:2023

Performances run 31 August - 10 September.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

This September, Clonmel Junction Arts as part of ART:2023 presents From Out The Land by Jack Reardon & Áine Ryan - the largest theatrical event that Tipperary has ever staged. 

In a site-specific theatre production, Jack Reardon (Hucklebuck, The Hunchback of Notre Dame) will direct a company of seven actors, six musicians, and a chorus of 100 voices, to trace the journey of one hundred years in Clonmel's military history, inspired by the experiences of Irish soldiers and their families.

Three generations, one barracks.  

1914: Young men head to fight in World War 1 as part of the Royal Irish Regiment. 

1970: In Lebanon, Irish soldiers are deployed to the peacekeeping forces of the United Nations. 2012: 12th Infantry Battalion wives and families campaign to keep Kickham Barracks operational.

The creative team also includes co-author Áine Ryan (Kitty In The Lane), Jack Scullion (set & costume design), Eoin Lennon (lighting design), Shane Dempsey (movement), Michael Stapleton (sound design) and Kate Twohig (original composition). Cast includes: Cathal Ryan, Darragh Shannon, Julie Maguire, Eanna Grogan and more to be announced. 

Clíona Maher, Creative Producer and Junction Festival Director, says: “From Out The Land will be the largest theatrical event that Tipperary has ever staged, and we're excited to bring it to life here in Clonmel.”

Director/ Co-writer Jack Reardon says: “It's family, it's friendship, it's rebels, soldiers and brothers: it's 100 years of barracks history.”

Maureen Kennelly, Director of the Arts Council: “The goal of ART:2023 is to support the creation of ambitious artworks that integrate our history into a compelling vision of contemporary Ireland; we're excited to give a voice to Clonmel Junction Arts and their creative team as part of this programme.”

Clonmel Junction would also like to acknowledge the support of The Arts Council | An Chomhairle Ealaíon and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media through the ART:2023 Open Call award, as well as Tipperary County Council.

From Out The Land previews 7.30 pm from Thursday, 31st August 2023. Show opens Saturday, 2nd September, 2023, 7.30pm, and runs until Sunday, 10th September at 7.30pm (excluding 4/5th Sept). Tickets: €18-25 / on sale now at www.junctionfestival.com




