Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Tours Dementia Provision To Local Care Homes

Dementia has become one of the most important health and care issues facing the world. In the UK, the number of people with dementia is estimated at around 944,000 and worldwide cases are set to triple by 2050. Recognising the arts as an alternative therapy, over the past four years Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has been leading the way for arts venues with its dementia-friendly services and is grateful for the support of water safety specialists Nant Ltd, who have been generously supporting the theatre's Memory Cafes and care home tours.

Over the last 12 months, Nant Ltd have been a headline sponsor of Wolverhampton Grand's Memory Care Home tour, delivering performances to 40 care and residential homes.

The water safety specialists, whose clients include leading care home groups, will be helping to financially support the new care home tour for 2023, making the hugely beneficial dementia provision a fully funded event for the care homes.

The shows, performed by vintage performer Miss Beth Belle will offer a repertoire spanning from the 1920s to the 1960s and new for the 2023 tour, Sofie Anné will perform soul and Motown classics, helping to spark memories among the residents, including those with dementia. Music has the power to ignite memories and have many behavioural, emotional and cognitive benefits.

NANT Technical Director Richard Deakin said: "Everyone at Nant is committed to supporting people with dementia, not just through our work in care homes but in the personal reward we all get from helping to improve the lives of those living with this terrible condition and their families so we have been delighted to support the Grand Theatre's Memory Cafe tour throughout 2022 and continue the tour into 2023.

"Seeing so many audiences entertained, especially those living with dementia, has made our support worthwhile as we know the difference these performances make for audiences at care and residential homes, helping with memory, speech and communication skills.

"We support a variety of good causes around dementia, including taking part in sponsored challenges for Dementia UK, because we recognise the importance of their work and are pleased to offer our support."

Remy Lloyd, Outreach Manager for Access & Inclusion at the Grand Theatre, said: "We are grateful to Nant for their support of the 2022 Nant Memory Café Tour and look forward to continuing the events in 2023. The Memory Café Tour has provided much valued entertainment and vital health benefits for those living with dementia and their families and carers.

"The music and song provide a relaxing and enjoyable environment, which has led to tremendous feedback from audiences across the region. Thanks to Nant we have been able to deliver the hugely beneficial performances in care and residential homes this year."

Established in 1994 to provide high quality Legionella control, Nant Ltd provides water safety services and products for clients across the UK. The company fundraises and supports local causes as part of its drive to give back to the community where it has been based for more than 25 years.

Having moved to the University of Wolverhampton Science Park in August, Nant won the tech and innovation prize at the Black Country Chamber of commerce Awards 2022 and received commendations in the small business and commitment to the community categories.

Previously, the theatre's monthly Memory Cafés, held at the Grand Theatre with live music and entertainment have provided many benefits for those living with dementia, helping to improve general attention, cognition, memory, speech and communication skills and has shown to help reduce agitation and depression. Throughout the lockdown of 2020, the memory café's continued online with filmed content being streamed digitally to care homes across the Midlands.

For more information on Dementia provision at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, please email access@grandtheatre.co.uk.