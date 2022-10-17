Wolverhampton Grand Announces New Shows on Sale Including THE BODYGUARD, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and More

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced a brand new season of shows, including a an exclusive new production of THE SECRET LIVES OF HENRY & ALICE, a comedy by Black Country playwright, David Tristram which will be produced in its entirety by the Grand Theatre.

The much anticipated return of THE BODYGUARD will go on sale alongside the UK premiere tour of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and two of Roy Williams' plays UNEXPECTED TWIST and SUCKER PUNCH.

The full new season is:

RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC on 4 April is the world's finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac returns to Wolverhampton in 2023 celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac. Channelling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC offers a unique opportunity for fans of Fleetwood Mac, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac's place as one of the most loved groups of all time. Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll's most remarkable groups.

THE SECRET LIVES OF HENRY & ALICE from 21 April - 6 May marks the welcome return of director Jack Ryder at the helm of a brand-new Wolverhampton Grand Theatre production. For Henry Smith - actor, raconteur, sporting hero, leading socialite, business tycoon, secret agent, casanova and acting President of the United States - life was rarely dull. For Alice Smith, housewife - life was rarely anything else. Enter Michel - French waiter - tall, dark and available. Exactly what happened next, no-one's quite sure. Except that it involved a rotting melon, a deckchair and a bottle of neck-rub. Fantasy blurs into reality. Secret passions explode. And two worlds which seem a million miles apart are suddenly on a collision course. It could only happen to Henry & Alice. And only their pet goldfish, Orca, and you, will ever know the true story. From the pen of Black Country playwright David Tristram comes a brand new production of THE SECRET LIVES OF HENRY AND ALICE produced by Wolverhampton Grand Theatre. David Tristram is one of the UK's most popular and performed comedy playwrights. Directed by Jack Ryder (The History Boys/The Band/Calendar Girls The Musical) with exciting casting to be announced soon, book early to get the best seats in Henry and Alice's front room and the world of imagination that awaits!

The international, award-winning smash-hit musical THE BODYGUARD is back from 9 - 13 May! Starring Pussycat Doll, and multi-platinum Grammy nominated Melody Thornton* as Rachel Marron. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge - what they don't expect is to fall in love. A 'BRILLIANT!' (The Times), breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, Greatest Love Of All, Million Dollar Bill, I Wanna Dance With Somebody and one of the greatest hit songs of all time - I Will Always Love You. DISCLAIMER: * Melody Thornton will perform the role of 'Rachel Marron' at all evening performances only. Cast and performance schedule subject to change without notice.

UNEXPECTED TWIST from 16 - 20 May is the re-telling of the Charles Dickens classic, Oliver Twist, by one of the best-loved figures in the children's book world, Michael Rosen. Combining two stories in one; Rosen's story and the Dickens classic that inspired it. Two stories that twist together, unexpectedly! Shona and her class are studying the book, Oliver Twist. She's the new girl in school and is finding it hard to stay out of trouble - much like Oliver himself! When she's given a new phone by a stranger, she begins to suspect there's something unusual about the new boys she's met. Michael Rosen is the English children's novelist, poet, and the author of 140 books. He served as Children's Laureate from June 2007 to June 2009. He has been a TV presenter and a political columnist, and his books include Carrying the Elephant: A Memoir of Love and Loss and Uncle Billy Being Silly. This thrilling production is brought to vivid life by The Children's Theatre Partnership, whose shows have included Animal Farm, Holes and The Jungle Book. Directed by James Dacre (2020 Olivier Award nominated Our Lady of Kibeho), Rosen's novel is adapted for the stage by BAFTA award winning playwright Roy Williams and original music by rising R&B star Yaya Bey and BAC Beatbox Academy's Conrad Murray and with design by Frankie Bradshaw

SIR JACK'S HISTORY BOYS on 22 May celebrates 20 years since the mighty Wanderers made a triumphant return to the Premier League led by manager Dave Jones. The promotion ended a 19-year absence from the top level of English football a dream come true for owner Sir Jack Hayward. Sky Sports presenter Johnny Phillips will be joined live on stage by former Wolves Goalkeeper Matt Murray to reminisce on the iconic season with other more heroes to be announced. VIP package available, contact box office for details.

SUCKER PUNCH 12 - 17 June tells the tale of two best mates, Leon and Troy, have spent their youth growing up in a boxing gym, figuring out a place in the world, vying for the approval of Charlie, their trainer. Soon Leon and Becky, Charlie's daughter, are trying to keep a big secret. In a ruthless world. But there can only be one winner, and it's time everyone stepped into the ring to face up to who they really are... This tender, bruising and funny play by leading British dramatist Roy Williams, brilliantly explores being young and black in the 80s. Winning

the Alfred Fagon Award, The Writers Guild Award for Best Play and nominated for an Olivier for Best New Play, it first opened in a sell-out production at London's Royal Court. A regional premiere of thrillingly staged event theatre, from an exciting partnership of theatres, touring nationally.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL comes to Wolverhampton from 27 June 1 July! Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway? Why, it's SpongeBob and now he's getting ready to entertain and delight audiences all over the UK, in this brilliant, bright, hilarious and brand-new musical production. Prepare to plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show as SpongeBob and his friends in Bikini Bottom face the total destruction of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world! With book by Kyle Jarrow and wave after wave of original songs by the world's most iconic rock and pop artists, including Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I. and David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. An exciting new production featuring irresistible characters, magical choreography and dazzling costumes; this deep-sea pearl of a show is really set to make a splash with audiences young and old as the must-see musical of 2023. The future is bright, the future is bold, the future is THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL!

ILLEGAL EAGLES on 10 September celebrates over 50 years since the legendary US west coast country rock band Eagles formed in 1971. ILLEGAL EAGLES return to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre for another outstanding show with the very best from the Eagles' catalogue of classics including; Hotel California, Desperado, New Kid In Town and many more...

WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT? returns on 11 September after a fantastic sell out debut tour across the UK, Tina Turner fans will have the time of their lives as WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT? is back for 2023 celebrating the music of this incredible rock and soul legend. Expect a night of high energy as this joyous show features all the hits including Private Dancer, Proud Mary, Simply The Best and more.

PRINCE: THE ULTIMATE EXPERIENCE 1999 on 12 September is brought to you by the producers of The Greatest Love of All, experience the genius, innovation and grandeur of the one and only Prince in this immersive stage show that pays tribute and reverence to one of the greatest musical pioneers of our time. Dedicated live performances from talented multi-instrumentalist Dale Ray on vocals, guitar and piano, are a fitting commemoration in this world-class production that evokes the wondrous and quixotic realm of Prince - his music, his art, his vision.

ANTON DU BEKE on 2 October takes to the stage with his new show for 2023. With his live band, a guest singer and his dancers, expect a fab-u-lous evening of song, dance and laughter. Anton Du Beke will be performing some of his favourite songs and dances that have inspired his career throughout his life. Expect behind the scenes stories from his time on Strictly that will have you laughing out loud. Don't miss this special opportunity to get up close to the King of the ballroom in 2023.

JUST MY IMAGINATION on 5 October is a celebration of the Motown legends, named by Billboard Magazine as 'The Number 1 Group In The History Of Rhythm And Blues!' From their first hit, The Way You Do The Things You Do in 1964, through the career highs of My Girl, Ain't Too Proud, Get Ready, Papa Was A Rolling Stone and Just My Imagination, The Temptations musical legacy spanned more than 50 years and 24 Temptations. This original production draws from the "Classic Five" era and is inspired by the pace and energy of the hit Broadway show Ain't Too Proud, which earned a phenomenal 12 Tony Nominations! Featuring a cast of dynamic West End performers, this production looks set to become the new 'Jersey Boys'. JUST MY IMAGINATION brings a fresh, exhilarating and incomparable night of sing-along, dance along magic.

THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL on 6 October sees Belinda Davids fresh from her show-stopping Britain's Got Talent finals appearance return to the UK with her acclaimed stage show. Whitney's musical legacy is brought to life in this critically acclaimed tribute show described as "mind-blowingly spot on". Be stunned by the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids - a RiSA chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa - who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica and featured on Fox TV's 'Showtime at the Apollo' and BBC1 TV's 'Even Better Than the Real Thing'. With the accompaniment of a live band, backing vocalists and choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world's most revered singers. This show is not associated with the Estate of Whitney Houston.

AN EVENING OF BURLESQUE on 7 October is a scintillating night out of sparkling entertainment - the UK's longest running burlesque show is back touring the nation and, it's bigger than ever. Join us for the good old-fashioned night out as we bring you the ultimate variety show, blending stylish cabaret, comedy, music, circus and burlesque to light up all your senses. With world-class entertainers and stars of the stage and screen - prepare for an extravaganza of glitz and glamour! Expect fun, feathers and fabulous costumes as we pick from the finest selection of specialty artistes, cabaret and circus stars, comedians and champagne showgirls! It's the perfect night for everyone. An Evening of Burlesque is filled with artistic spectacle that has enraptured audiences for centuries. This sensational variety show brings together a bounty of beautiful stars for an unrivalled variety show for the 21st Century! Expect the unexpected with plenty of glitter and glamour! It's cocktails and cabaret o'clock! Content is subject to change.

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP from 24 - 29 June 2024 sees the return of the world's longest-running play. This thrilling West End production is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time... case closed! As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover - to their horror - that a killer is in their midst! Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim? Can you solve this world-famous mystery for yourself? Now celebrating 70 years, AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats. COULD YOU BE NEXT?

Tickets go on sale to Friends of the Grand and members on Wednesday 19 October at 8am online and are on sale to the public on Friday 21 October at 8am online at grandtheatre.co.uk.