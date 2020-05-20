Wise Children Today Announces THE SCHOOL FOR WISE CHILDREN'S SUMMER SPREAD

Wise Children today announced The School for Wise Children's Summer Spread - offering a delicious array of theatrical courses delivered online by Emma Rice and her trusted team of collaborators. Guest tutors include Simon Baker, Nandi Bhebhe, Lez Brotherston, Tanika Gupta, Joel Horwood, Laura Keefe, Poppy Keeling, Nadine Lee, Vicki Mortimer, Etta Murfitt, Pravanya Pillay, Charlie Simpson and Ian Ross. Running from 15 June - 17 July, with 3 paid places and 3 free places per course.

Emma Rice, Artistic Director, said today, "After a period of mourning for our old working habits, we realised that we could just as easily create new ones! We have pooled our technical and artistic knowhow and curated a fantastic offering of bespoke courses. Not in spite of Lockdown, but because of it, we are excited and ready to take the School to a new level and explore a new platform. Like all wise children, we remain resolutely silly but also determined to be seriously smart and to keep finding new ways to share our knowledge, skill and passion. Come out and play!"

Each course will focus on a different area of theatre-making and, using a mix of group and individual sessions, will see students work closely with course leaders to develop their own ideas and practice. Each course will have at least 9 hours of contact time plus time for students to develop their own independent projects. Suitable for beginners and intermediate levels. Adapting and Directing for Emerging Directors 15 - 26 June Gain a unique insight into Emma Rice's directing and writing process. Co-led by Wise Children's Associate Director Laura Keefe. Writing for Theatre 18 - 29 June Join celebrated writers Tanika Gupta and Joel Horwood to explore methods for creating words for the stage. Introduction to Designing for Theatre 22 June - 3 July Join acclaimed designers Lez Brotherston and Vicki Mortimer to unpick the creative process of designing for the stage. Composing with Found Lyrics 25 June - 6 July Join Wise Children's Director of Music, Ian Ross, and Musical Director Nadine Lee, to explore lyrics, music and storytelling for theatre. Sound Effects for Storytelling 29 June - 10 July Delve into the fascinating process of creating sound effects for theatre with Olivier Award-winning Sound Designer Simon Baker and his long-time associate and operator Charlie Simpson. Starting a Theatre Company 2 - 13 July Discover how to get a company up and running with Wise Children's Executive Producer Poppy Keeling, and Stomping Ground's Pravanya Pillay. Introduction to Movement Direction 6 - 17 July Join Wise Children's Movement Director Etta Murfitt and performer Nandi Bhebhe to explore movement making for the theatre. A place per digital course costs £135 and includes membership of the Wise Children Club, with 50% of places per course available free to UK residents receiving means-tested benefits or otherwise in need of financial support. For more information or to apply please visit: https://www.wisechildrendigital.com/summer-school-home

