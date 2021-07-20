Winner of VANARA's Online Talent Competition Announced

Following a worldwide digital contest to showcase new vocal talents, highly anticipated new musical Vanara have found their winner. 21-year-old Brandon Gille from Portland, Oregon, fought off some incredible competition to claim the coveted prize of featuring on the new London cast recording, ahead of the show's world premiere at Hackney Empire in October. They will appear on the album alongside numerous stars of the West End stage.

Vanara will open at London's Hackney Empire from 22nd October for a strictly limited season before embarking on a UK-wide tour in 2022. Casting will be announced in due course.

The ground-breaking new musical will once again bring together the acclaimed international creative team, with a soaring score by Gianluca Cucchiara, lyrics by Andrew James Whelan, and book by Michael Conley. Produced by Giovanna Romagnoli, the production will be co-directed by Adam Lenson and Eleesha Drennan, who will also take on the roles of Dramaturg and Choreographer, respectively.

Composer Gianluca Cucchiara comments, We are thrilled to have found our winner, Brandon Gille, who will be a fantastic addition to the cast recording. It has been an absolute joy to witness such talent from across the globe coming together to sing our music. We can't wait to share Vanara with you all.

To make the London production a reality, and deliver it to the highest standard, the musical's creative team have launched a crowdfunding appeal; rewards for generosity include exclusive t-shirts, videos backstage, as well as tickets to the show and afterparty. Vanara's prevailing message of hope and unity seems all the more relevant as we slowly come out of a chaotic period.

Website: www.vanarathemusical.com