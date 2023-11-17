Winner Of Stiles And Drewe Best New Song Prize 2023 Unveiled

On Monday 13th November Rachel Walker Mason won the Best New Song Prize 2023. The prize was awarded by musical theatre greats Stiles and Drewe and the event was held at The Other Palace in London.

The winning song Drown Without Water which is from new musical The Circle was performed at the event by Renee Lamb, a west end star, the original Catherine Of Aragon from Six The musical (featured on the Grammy winning album).

In the song the character Beth is talking about her experience with postnatal depression. This is based on Rachel's own experience after giving birth to her children. All the characters in the musical are female and the whole writing and creative team are women too.

The song was co-written with Nina Sundstrom and the script for the musical has been written by BAFTA winning British director and writer Eloise Hodder.