Who Cares Campaign Launches Digi Fund To Tackle Digital Poverty Among UK's Young Carers

This will coincide with the broadcast of Who Cares on BBC Radio 4.

Feb. 23, 2021  
Who Cares Campaign launches Digi Fund to tackle digital poverty among some of the UK's most vulnerable young carers.

There are an estimated 700,000 young people caring for a loved one in the UK. One third of these young carers come from low income families. Many do not have access to essential technology such as wifi/laptops/smartphones to help them do school work or manage their caring responsibilities.

On 9th February 2021 at 14.15, award-winning Who Cares will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4. This gripping verbatim production is based on 2 years of interviews with young carers and oQers a rare insight into their lives of young carers in Salford. The show was performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the House of Lords and it embarked on two national tours.

To accompany the Radio 4 broadcast, the Who Cares Campaign is launching a public fundraiser (Digi Fund) to buy vital technology for young carers in Salford, Cheshire West, Wrexham, Conwy, Denbighshire and Folkestone.

Matt Woodhead, Campaign Manager for the Who Cares Campaign said: 'A society is judged by how it looks after its most in need, especially in di]cult times. As we emerge from the pandemic, it is vital we provide young carers with the technology they need to thrive. We cannot leave them behind.'

For more information on The Digi Fund, please visit: Whocarescampaign.co.uk/digi-fund

For more information on the broadcast, please visit the Who Cares website via: https://bit.ly/3qIg5v8 or Radio 4: https://bbc.in/3rvaCbv


