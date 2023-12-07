Wandsworth Civic Suite to Present PETER PAN This Month

Filled with heart-warming tales of courage and friendship, the show is perfect for kids aged 3-11, parents, and grandparents alike.  

By: Dec. 07, 2023

Wandsworth Civic Suite to Present PETER PAN This Month

On this epic adventure, Peter Pan will meet Tinkerbell, Captain Hook and many other characters aboard the Pirate ship the Jolly Roger.  

Not only is this panto the best value in town, it also has sensory-sensitive performances. These may be suitable for people who have sensory sensitivity or people living with autism, Tourette’s, ADHD or similar conditions. Parents with young families may also prefer a relaxed performance where they don’t need to worry if children become restless during the show.  A relaxed performance does not mean that the show is different, we simply make small adjustments to make the experience more comfortable. These include:

·                  Chill Out Room: a space is made available for audience members who need a bit of quiet time before and during the performance. 

·                  Meet the Cast: the audience can ‘meet’ the actors after the performance, which helps to close the circle of understanding for people who have difficulties with flexibility of imagination. 

·                  Lighting and special effects are changed: for example, for example, lighting effects will be reduced, and house lights may be kept on low to reduce anxiety.  

·                  The theatre can accommodate ‘familiarisation visits’, which is an opportunity for the audience to look inside the auditorium prior to the show.  

·                  Throughout the performance there will generally be a more relaxed attitude to noise and to the audience moving around the building. All cast and staff are briefed to this effect, so that there is no undue concern over unexpected noises and movement. 

   

There are 2 sensory-sensitive performances to choose from, alongside another 13 general performances, from Saturday 16th to Saturday 23rd December.

With affordable prices – from £11-£13 (plus booking fees) you won’t want to miss your spot on this trip with Peter, Tinkerbell and Captain Hook!  

Sensory-Sensitive Performances:

Sunday 17th December – 10:30am

Thursday 21st December – 1:30pm

The vibrant, feel-good show, full of adventure is produced by Hurricane Productions, a team of professionally trained actors who know just how to wow with silly jokes, vibrant scenery and wonderful costumes. Don't forget to add a Christmas Treasure Bag to your ticket to give your child snacks, a drink and a special Christmas gift!  

Ticket sales to performances of Peter Pan at Wandsworth Civic Suite help us raise funds to deliver Enable’s charitable mission of enriched lives through investment in supporting active lifestyles, community events, and the improvement of natural habitats all year round.  

Doors open 45 minutes before each performance. 
Children 1 and over must have a ticket, expect for babes in arms (under 1 years old). Children must be accompanied by an adult. 
Refreshments will be available at the venue. 

If you would like to make a large group booking (over 30) please get in touch with us at theatre@enablelc.org and we will assist you. 




