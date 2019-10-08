WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Celebrates 2nd Birthday At London's County Hall

Witness for the Prosecution this week celebrates its 2nd birthday at London's County Hall. Director Lucy Bailey (Ghosts, Love From A Stranger, The Graduate) thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action in "the comfiest seats in London" (New York Times), or observing from the Press Gallery, as Agatha Christie's gripping tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

From 17 November, the production will welcome new cast members including Taz Skylar (Warheads, Lie Low, The Kill Team) as the accused Leonard Vole, Alexandra Guelff (Gaslight, Ghosts, The Busy Body) in the role of Romaine Vole, Jo Stone-Fewings (Trust, Home I'm Darling, King John) as Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, Kevin McMonagle (A Midsummer Night's Dream, People, Places and Things, Bramwell) playing Mr Myers QC, Jeffery Kissoon (EastEnders, Grange Hill, Julius Caesar/ The Meeting/ Antony and Cleopatra) as Mr Justice Wainwright, Crispin Redman (Law & Order, Love From A Stranger, Yes, Prime Minister) as Mr Mayhew. They will be joined by Amelia Annowska, Mark Grindrod, Timothy Harker, George Howard, Jane Lambert, Owen Oakeshott, Tom Shepherd, Vivienne Smith, Craig Talbot and Cathy Walker.

More tickets have been released today for the production, which is now booking until Sunday 13 September 2020, available via www.witnesscountyhall.com

As the production enters its 3rd year in the iconic London venue, over 260,000 people have borne witness to this gripping courtroom drama and the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. The twists and turns of the case are played out as prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high. Will he be able to convince the jury of his innocence and escape the hangman's noose?

Witness for the Prosecution has captured the imagination of audiences who have experienced the drama inside the unique setting of County Hall's ornate courtroom on London's iconic South Bank, receiving Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.





