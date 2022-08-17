WHISPERS IN PRAYER Opens at Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio Next Week

Soul City Arts and Birmingham Hippodrome have announced that WASWASA - Whispers in Prayer -a unique immersive theatrical experience exploring the act of Islamic prayer in secular society from award-winning Birmingham artist Mohammed Ali - will open next week as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

Playing at the Hippodrome's Patrick Studio from Thursday 25 August until Saturday 3 September, WASWASA - Whispers in Prayer is a multi-disciplinary arts show that uses real-life community narratives, theatre and a visual-art display in an immersive setting, with audiences surrounded by film projections and especially made musical soundscapes, as well as recitations and performances of Islamic prayer.

Mohammed Ali said, "For a few years now, I've been building this show that captures the experience of Muslim Prayer and what that means in a modern society. We wanted to explore Islamic prayer in a form that's never been seen before, including sharing the struggles and challenges of prayer in a secular society.

We hope that Waswasa will be an uplifting cultural experience that welcomes everyone, whilst giving the audience a window into the Islamic world and in some small way bring communities together"

Waswasa is presented by the Birmingham 2022 Festival, generously funded by Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and has been delivered in association with Birmingham Hippodrome, University of Birmingham, University of Warwick and Guildhall Live Events, part of Guildhall School of Music & Drama. Students and Academics are engaged in the process of building this show with Mohammed Ali and his Soul City Arts team.

Tickets for WASWASA - WHISPERS IN PRAYER The Streets! are on sale now and can be booked at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000*

*0844 calls will cost you 4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.