WARNOCK Will Embark on Tour From City Theatre

Performances kick off in September.

Aug. 07, 2023

This September, City Theatre presents the gritty play Warnock. Set in a youth detention for girls this play tells the story of several inmates who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law at a young age. 

Previously staged in March at the Hope Street Theatre in Liverpool the critically acclaimed play will be performed in several venues around the North West starring up and coming local performers. 

This is a play you will not want to miss especially if you loved Prisoner Cell Block H, Bad Girls or Wentworth. Evens fans of the comedy of Porridge will appreciate this modern play. 

Friday September 1st, The Studio, Widnes.
Saturday September 2nd, West Kirby Arts Centre. 
Friday September 7th, The Empty Theatre, Salford. 
Saturday September 8th, Valley Community Theatre, Liverpool. 

All performances start at 7pm. 
Buy Tickets Here - Click Here




Recommended For You