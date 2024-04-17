Video: Watch a Trailer For BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY at Hampstead Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new trailer has been released for the UK premiere of Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Michael Longhurst. Performances run at the Hampstead Theatre from 3 May to 15 June. Check out the video here!

Joining Danny Sapani as Walter ‘Pops’ Washington in Adly Guirgis’ award-winning and Broadway hit is: Ayesha Antoine (Out West, Lyric Hammersmith); Tiffany Gray who is making her professional theatre debut; Martins Imhangbe (Bridgerton; Death of a Salesman, Young Vic); Daniel Lapaine (Retrograde, Kiln Theatre); Sebastian Orozco (Clyde’s, Donmar) and Judith Roddy (Derry Girls; Translations, National Theatre).

Since his wife died, ex-cop Walter ‘Pops’ Washington has filled his palatial rent-controlled apartment in one of Manhattan’s most desirable areas with an oddball extended family of petty criminals. So now he’s besieged by the landlords, who want him out, the NYPD, who want him to settle his lawsuit against them, and the ladies from the local church, who want to save his soul… But Pops, calm at the eye of the storm, is going to do precisely what Pops wants to do…

Stephen Adly Guirgis’ fast-moving Rabelaisian tragicomedy was a Broadway hit and won multiple awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. His other plays include Jesus Hopped the A-Train, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot and The Motherf**ker with the Hat.

Michael Longhurst returns to Hampstead following his triumphant productions of Caroline or Change, Gloria and The Blackest Black. His other productions include Next to Normal, The Band’s Visit and Constellations (all Donmar).

The creative team also includes designer Max Jones, lighting designer Anna Watson and Richard Hammarton as Sound Designer and Composer. The casting director is Lotte Hines.

Between Riverside and Crazy plays the Main Stage at Hampstead Theatre from 3 May to 15 June.