Video: Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503

The trailer has just been released for the thrilling new comedy-horror These Demons at Theatre503, the debut play by Rachel Bellman, longlisted for the Women’s Prize for Playwriting!

An intimate family-drama, tackling prescient themes of ‘otherness’, antisemitism, sisterhood and Jewish demonology, These Demons is a captivating exploration of where religion meets the supernatural, and the stigma of the village witch. Set in modern Britain, the play offers an alternative to mainstream narratives around the Jewish experience, and asks urgent questions about how much we do and do not know about where we come from.

When an incident puts her aunt Mirah in hospital, 17-year-old Leah takes it upon herself to find the perpetrator and exact revenge. But as she puts together her plan, the lines of reality become blurred. Her search for answers becomes a search for demons - metaphorical and… not. Despite what her sister Danielle tells her, the shadows in their aunt’s remote cottage seem to move. Surrounded by books about Jewish exorcisms, the two sisters fight the sinking suspicion that they’re not alone.

Performances run 26th September – Saturday 14th October.