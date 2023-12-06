Video: Northern Ballet Releases First Inclusive Dance Film, EVERY LITTLE THING IS A CHANGE

In a Company first, Northern Ballet dancers and dancers from their Ability course for adults with additional learning support needs, have joined forces in a pioneering dance film created by renowned Director and Choreographer Ben Wright.

Developed over a series of workshops at Northern Ballet's headquarters in Leeds, Every Little Thing is a Change explores how a touch, a look or a feeling can transport us into another world. The film premièred at Northern Ballet's inclusive dance festival, Expressions which celebrated its 10th anniversary in July this year, and will now be released online. An audio described version of the film will also be released.

Check out the video below!

"I am extremely proud to have been invited to make this short work with Northern Ballet, a company who are clearly centralising a rationale to make art to further equality, representation, and diversity as a primary objective. That is no mean feat, particularly for a ballet company. Ability and their team of astonishing support workers contributed constantly to the makeup of the project, and nothing is more gratifying for a director than to say ‘yes let's do that'. I am extremely excited to share the finished film with the world." Ben Wright, Director and Choreographer

Northern Ballet offers a range of dance activity to suit a variety of access needs. As well as Ability they run In Motion, for wheelchair users, and hold audio described performances with accompanying touch tours on their national tour. This year they will be providing audio described performances of their children's ballet Tortoise & the Hare in Leeds. The Company is also a leader in the field of inclusive dance practice research, having been the the lead partner on the game-changing resource Shift Dance.

Every Little Thing is a Change is Northern Ballet's next step in exploring how inclusive dance can be more closely linked with the core work of a professional ballet company. In March 2024 the Company will be exploring this further as two members of Ability will be part of one of the casts of Romeo & Juliet at Leeds Grand Theatre.

“Every step we have taken so far towards integrating inclusive dance further into our Company has been such a joy, and it is part of my vision to continue to seek ways to do this. Being on set during the filming of Every Little Things is a Change was a privilege, seeing these two groups of dancers come together was nothing short of magical, and I can't wait for the wider world to share in just a bit of that joy. Up next, we're getting ready to welcome Ability dancers on stage as villagers in Romeo & Juliet in Leeds next year.” ﻿Northern Ballet's Artistic Director Federico Bonelli

Every Little Thing is a Change can be watched in full for free on Northern Ballet's digital dance platform at northernballet.com/digital-dance