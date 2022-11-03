Video: Northern Ballet Release New Advert For THE NUTCRACKER

In celebration of World Ballet Day, Northern Ballet have launched a new advert for their upcoming tour of The Nutcracker that celebrates the magic of live theatre.

In the Company's latest advert for the iconic Christmas ballet there is not pas de deux or pirouette in sight. Instead the 30 second film follows a little girl as she goes about her day, from school, to the supermarket and home, excited to attend ballet with her family that evening.

Theatres and touring companies were hit hard over the COVID-19 pandemic and are now working to encourage audiences to return to live performances. Shot at various sites across Northern Ballet's home of Yorkshire, this new advert has been designed to capture the excitement and suspense that makes a trip to the theatre so unique.

Janina Mundy, Northern Ballet's Director of Communications and Digital said:

"Many people have fallen out of the habit of going to the theatre following lockdown but there is something so special about attending live performance that can't be replicated through a screen, which is what we wanted to capture in this film.

For people who are new to ballet we want to show that's it's not just about what happens on stage, it's about the build up, the anticipation and the joy before the curtain rises. The Nutcracker is such a magical ballet and it's that excitement and wonder that we want to share with our audiences, new and old."

Northern Ballet's The Nutcracker will be touring to Woking, Nottingham, Norwich, Hull and Leeds from 10 November to 7 January 2023. To find out more and book tickets visit:

northernballet.com/nutcracker.