Video: Markie Thompson Sings 'The Woman In The Mirror' From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

The Finellis Musical has released a new lyric video for "The Woman In The Mirror" recorded by singer/songwriter Markie Thompson.

Inspired by Mark Janicello's decades-long friendships with members of the Trans community, "The Woman in the Mirror" recounts the journey to one's truest self. The writers feel sure that this song will resonate not only with musical theatre audiences but also with the LGBTQIA+ community and far beyond. Already known as a singer/songwriter, Markie Thompson has written for Katie Coleman's debut EP ("The Voice UK" semi-finalist). Her song for Akiro Takano ("Ex Doll") is currently Number 1 in Japan. Markie is delighted to be 'stepping out" by performing her debut transgender role as the nightclub owner, Eva Klein in the world premiere of "The Finellis Musical" in London. Keep your eye on this remarkable talent. She's taking the world by storm.

It's Mrs. Doubtfire meets Goodfellas. American singer Tony Finelli spends 15 years in a Berlin prison to save his family from being killed by Mafia boss, Mr. Big. Our story begins on the day Tony is released. He returns home to find that his children hardly remember him, his wife has divorced him, and his mansion is now a Bed and Breakfast. To win back his family and rebuild his career, Tony, the proud peacock, swallows his pride and takes over the janitor's job.

Boasting a top ticket price of only £26.50, The Finellis Musical ensures that this family show is affordable for a family to watch together.

