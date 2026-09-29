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Photos: BY ROYAL APPOINTMENT is Now on UK Tour

The play is currently on at The Arts Theatre Cambridge and then touring the UK until 6 February 2027.

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All new photos have been released from the new UK tour of By Royal Appointment. The play is currently on at The Arts Theatre Cambridge and then touring the UK until 6 February 2027. Check out the photos below!

Starring Jane Asher as The Queen, Laura Main as her Dresser, David Robb as The Designer, Matthew Cottle as The Milliner and Laura Matthews as The Curator with Jeremy Drakes as Footman and understudy for The Designer and The Milliner, and Fiona Tong as Footman and understudy for The Queen, her Dresser and The Curator. 

The play explores The Queen and her Dresser’s relationship and how the pair created the public image of the world’s longest reigning monarch.

By Royal Appointment is written by Daisy Goodwin, directed by Anthony Banks, designed by Jonathan Fensom, with lighting design by Richard Howell, sound design by Sarah Weltman and composition by Ben Ringham. 

By Royal Appointment is a funny, poignant and celebratory new play about the kind of power that only a Queen can wield – she charms the world through coats and admonishes her family through a carefully chosen hat. But the Queen herself is uninterested in fashion, her look is managed by her Designer, her Milliner and most powerful of all, her Dresser who was a working-class girl who goes from advising the Queen on the colour of her lipsticks to the real power behind the throne. But the Dresser, like all royal favourites is living on borrowed time. 

The tour is produced by Daniel Schumann, Lee Dean, and The Arts Theatre Cambridge.

Photo Credit: Robert Day

Photos: BY ROYAL APPOINTMENT is Now on UK Tour — photo 1 of 16


Laura Main as The Dresser & Jane Asher as The Queen

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Matthew Cottle as The Milliner & David Robb as The Designer

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Laura Matthews as The Curator

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Matthew Cottle as The Milliner

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David Robb as The Designer, Laura Main as The Dresser, Jane Asher as The Queen & Matthew Cottle as The Milliner.

Photos: BY ROYAL APPOINTMENT is Now on UK Tour — photo 6 of 16


Matthew Cottle as The Milliner, Laura Main as The Dresser, Jane Asher as The Queen & David Robb as The Designer.

Photos: BY ROYAL APPOINTMENT is Now on UK Tour — photo 7 of 16


Jane Asher as The Queen

Photos: BY ROYAL APPOINTMENT is Now on UK Tour — photo 8 of 16


David Robb as The Designer, Jane Asher as The Queen, Laura Main as The Dresser & Matthew Cottle as The Milliner.

Photos: BY ROYAL APPOINTMENT is Now on UK Tour — photo 9 of 16


Laura Main as The Dresser

Photos: BY ROYAL APPOINTMENT is Now on UK Tour — photo 10 of 16


Laura Main as The Dresser

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Jane Asher as The Queen and Laura Main as The Dresser

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Laura Main as The Dresser

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David Robb as The Designer, Matthew Cottle as The Milliner, Jane Asher as The Queen & Laura Main as The Dresser

Photos: BY ROYAL APPOINTMENT is Now on UK Tour — photo 14 of 16


Matthew Cottle as The Milliner, Jane Asher as The Queen & Laura Main as The Dresser

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Laura Main as The Dresser, Jane Asher as The Queen & David Robb as The Designer

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Laura Main as The Dresser and Jane Asher as The Queen

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