Video: BIRDSONG Cast Members James Esler & More Perform Poetry Recordings

Three lead cast members from Original Theatre’s acclaimed stage tour of the epic First World War story of love and loss Birdsong have recorded poignant on-stage video readings of war poems chosen by the celebrated novel’s author, Sebastian Faulks. They are being released in the run-up to the nation’s Armistice Day commemorations, in support of the production’s partnership with the Royal British Legion and its annual Poppy Appeal. Watch now!



James Esler reads Before Action by W.N. Hodgson (released now), with After The Battle by A.P. Herbert delivered by Charlie Russell (released 8 November, 10am) and Max Bowden sharing Flanders Fields by John McCrae (released 11 November, 10am). Watch the videos on Original Theatre’s YouTube channel.



Birdsong’s partnership with the Royal British Legion includes fundraising collections and a foyer presence at many tour venues. Earlier this year, Max Bowden with Birdsong cast member and musical director James Findlay released their version of the traditional folk song I Would That All The Wars They Were Over, released to tie in with the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme. The single can be streamed across all major digital music platforms, with a percentage of profits going to the Royal British Legion.



Sebastian Faulks’s Birdsong, which tells the story of one man’s journey through an all-consuming love affair and into the horror of the First World War, is adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and directed by Original Theatre’s Artistic Director, Alastair Whatley. This brand-new production marks the 30th anniversary of Sebastian Faulks’s international best-selling novel.



Birdsong plays Chichester Festival Theatre until Saturday 9 November and Norwich Theatre Royal from 12-16 November, followed by Malvern Theatres (19-23 Nov), Theatre Royal Bath (25-30 Nov), Theatre Royal Newcastle (21-25 Jan), Birmingham Rep (27 Jan-1 Feb), Theatre Royal Brighton (4-8 Feb), Aylesbury Waterside Theatre (11-15 Feb) and His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen (18-22 Feb) with a London run at the Alexandra Palace Theatre from 27 February - 8 March 2025.





