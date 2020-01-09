Victoria Yeates Leads THE DOG WALKER At Jermyn Street Theatre

The cast has been announced for Jermyn Street Theatre's World premiere of The Dog Walker by Paul Minx this February. Victoria Yeates, who is best known for her portrayal of Sister Winifred in the BBC drama Call The Midwife, will be joined by Andrew Dennis, whose stage credits include One Man Two Guvnors at The National Theatre and Hotel Cerise at The Theatre Royal Stratford East, in this heartwarming comedy about loneliness and friendship in the big city.

As a professional dog walker, you meet all sorts of people, and Herbert has met more than his fair share. But he's never come across anyone quite like Keri, alone in her flat surrounded by empty ouzo bottles. And where exactly is she keeping her Pekingese dog?

Paul Minx's story is as moving as it is funny, as optimistic as it is poignant, proving that hope springs in the most unlikely situations.

BOX OFFICE: 020 7287 2875 and online at www.jermynstreettheatre.co.uk







