Vernon Kay Will Lead ALADDIN Panto at Wycombe Swan

Wycombe Swan has announced that Vernon Kay will return to panto land this year in family pantomime Aladdin playing from 13 December 2024 – 05 January 2025.

The much-loved Vernon Kay began hosting the ever-popular mid-mornings show on BBC Radio 2 in February last year following his panto debut. While Autumn 2023 saw him travel from Leicester's Victoria Park to his hometown Bolton Wanderers' football stadium, powered only by his own two feet - all to raise money for BBC Children in Need’s 2023 Appeal in his Ultra Ultra Marathon Challenge!

After a successful career in modelling Kay first appeared on our screens in 2000 presenting Channel 4's T4, followed by a ten-year takeover of ITV’s All Star Family Fortunes at the same time presenting shows including; Just the Two of Us, Beat the Star, The Whole 19 Yards, Splash! 1000 Heartbeats, Drive and Game of Talents and more recently ITV’s This Morning and Loose Men.

Vernon says of his Panto comeback “The Master of the Dad Joke is back! I’m so excited to be returning to the Wycombe Swan, my local theatre, in Aladdin this year. It’s a fantastic story,an absolute classic. I can’t wait to get back on the stage for all the panto madness. Great song and dance, lots of audience interaction and amazing slapstick. Expect a whole lot of high paced, high tempo full of energy and blink and you miss it action. I’ll see you there!”

Vernon will join queen of pantomime, the hilarious La Voix with additional cast to be announced.

Presented by Imagine Theatre this brand-new production of Aladdin will include their award-winning digital sets, as seen for the previous two years at the Swan.

Fiona Martin, Theatre Director said "We are beyond excited to welcome Vernon Kay back home to Wycombe Swan this festive season. His return is eagerly anticipated, and him sharing the stage with the fabulous La Voix in Aladdin is truly a wish come true. We were captivated by Vernon's portrayal of Dandini in 2022’s Cinderella, and we look forward to seeing him race around our stage once more, backed by a brand-new, dazzling digital set!"

Will Aladdin be able to thwart the wicked Abanazar, gain control of the magic lamp and win the heart of the girl he loves? Come along and find out!

Full of all your favourite panto ingredients, with plenty of audience interaction, song, dance, tonnes of laughter and buckets of slosh join in the magical pantomime fun at Aladdin visit www.wycombeswan.co.uk to book your tickets today.

