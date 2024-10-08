Verdi's RIGOLETTO Comes to English National Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



English National Opera (ENO) will present Verdi’s Rigoletto as it makes a welcome return to the London Coliseum. A revival of one of the world’s most loved productions, directed by the godfather of the genre, Jonathan Miller. Jealousy, betrayal and seduction pervade, making it a favourite of audiences worldwide.

Miller’s production of Rigoletto is set in 1950’s Little Italy, New York, and tells the story of a wise-cracking mobster. Known for his tricky jokes and clever wordplay, his acid-tongued comments often make him enemies, but he relies on his ganglord master, the Duke, for protection. As the Duke, a notorious womaniser, proceeds to seduce Rigoletto’s daughter, Gilda, their lives are changed forever.

First debuted at ENO in 1982, winning an Olivier Award for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Opera’, the 2024-25 season will mark the 14th revival of Miller’s production. Labelled ‘Marvellous Miller’, Jonathan Miller’s relationship with ENO spanned four decades, prior to his passing in 2019. Elaine Tyler-Hall returns as Revival Director, having been associated with the production since 2006.

Verdi’s tense and gripping score, filled with theatricality and characterful arias, including the renowned ‘Women abandon us’, provides the drama and energy that makes this production so admired. Celebrated ‘star’ (The Telegraph) conductor, Richard Farnes, will direct the award-winning ENO Orchestra. Farnes was Music Director for Opera North between 2004 - 2016 and has made ENO appearances for the recent staging of La traviata (2023).

American baritone, Weston Hurt, makes his highly anticipated UK and ENO debut as Rigoletto. Known for his ‘golden’ (Opera News) vocals and vibrant character portrayals, Hurt is sure to bring natural flair to the role. He is a regular guest at major U.S opera houses such as Dallas Opera, Boston Lyric and Seattle Opera in a wide variety of repertoire.

Performing alongside Hurt as the Duke of Mantua, is award-winning Chinese tenor Yongzhao Yu making his ENO debut, known for his recent debut at the Metropolitan Opera as Flavio in Norma (2023).

In the role of Rigoletto’s daughter, Gilda, will be ‘dynamic’ (Opera Magazine) British soprano Robyn Allegra Parton making her house debut. Robyn performs regularly with Theatre Munster in Germany.

Making a welcome return to the ENO is award-winning former Harewood Artist and British bass William Thomas as Sparafucile. Thomas is a former winner of the John Christie Award (2018) and recently made his Seattle Opera debut as Masetto in Don Giovanni. Current Harewood Artist and mezzo-soprano Amy Holyland performs the role of Maddalena, following her performances in The Magic Flute and La traviata during the 2023/24 Season.

After a long absence, baritone David Kempster returns to the ENO in the role of Monterone, having started his career as an ENO Company Principal. ENO Harewood Artist and baritone Patrick Alexander Keefe plays Marullo, and British tenor Thomas Elwin sings as Borsa. The cast is completed by British bass Edwin Kaye in the role of Ceprano, whilst ENO Chorister and soprano Sarah-Jane Lewis performs the role of Giovanna.

Elaine Tyler-Hall returns as Revival Director, Patrick Robertson and Rosemary Vercoe are the Designers, Robert Bryan is the Original Lighting Designer, Ian Jackson-French is the Revival Lighting Designer, Tommy Shaw is the Choreographer, and the translation is by James Fenton.

Rigoletto opens at the London Coliseum on Wednesday 30 October for 8 performances: 30 Oct, 7, 14, 19, 21 Nov at 19.00. Nov 2, 9 & 16 at 18.00

Tickets start from £10 (plus booking fee*)

