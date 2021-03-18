VKIBC 2021 Medalists and Prize Winners Announced
Winners were selected from the UK, France, Latvia, Italy and more.
VKIBC has announced their 2021 medalists and prize winners. VKIBC creates a positive and encouraging atmosphere, allowing dancers the opportunity to further develop their technique, artistry and understanding of the art.
Check out the list below!
2021 VKIBC FINALS SPECIAL PRIZES
FRANCE
Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse, Paris Two 2-week tuition scholarships during the year 2021-2022
# 42 Bloma, Keita, Latvia
# 41 Treimane, Aleksandra, Latvia
ITALY
Accademia Internazionale Coreutica, Florence
1) Two-week tuition in the International Guest Students Program, school year 2021-2022 Dates to be determined
# 24 Fleming, Sofia, Canada
# 40 Kim, Polina, Kazkhstan
# 43 Ramirez Ruiz, Ariadna, Mexico
# 50 Giles, Ava, USA
2) Full year half tuition scholarship, school year 2021-2022 # 22 Cabral Saqueti, Isabela, Brazil
# 39 Marjeram, Katia, Canada
# 56 Lenihan, Emer, Ireland
# 70 Diaz, Anais, USA
LATVIA
1) Participation in 2021 International Gala Ballet Stars in Jurmala # 64 Lee Eunsoo, South Korea
# 42 Bloma, Keita, Latvia
Gala scheduled for August 2021. In case of restrictions, Gala will be postponed to the first week of August 2022.
2) Riga Ballet School invitation to attend its program 2 weeks during the year 2021/2022 # 27 Chyzh, Olesya, Ukraine
3) Latvian Ballet and Dance Guild, the founder of the International Ballet Baltic Competition invitations to participate in the upcoming IBBC in Riga, summer 2021.
# 1 Van Doorn, Liselotte, Aruba
# 22 Cabral Saqueti, Isabela, Brazil
SERBIA
One year contract with Belgrade National Theatre, from September 2021 to June 2022 # 66 Oh Yean, South Korea
SOUTH KOREA
Korea National University of Arts Summer scholarship 2022 with private training # 40 Kim, Polina, Kazakhstan
UNITED KINGDOM
Ballet Theatre UK
100% scholarships to summer intensive for 2021 or 2022 # 42 Bloma, Keita, Latvia
# 41 Treimane, Aleksandra, Latvia
#45 Bondareva, Yulia, Russian Federation
# 40 Kim, Polina, Kazakhstan
# 50 Giles, Ava, USA
# 39 Marjeram, Katia, Canada
In addition, each dancer is invited to attend the School of Ballet Theatre UK for a 2-week short term study opportunity.
USA
A. Boston Ballet 2
Post Graduate Program, year 2022
# 61 Ramirez Salazar, Alexia, Mexico
B. Alvin Ailey School
full tuition scholarship for summer 2022
# 54 Barbosa Rosa, Jennifer, Brazil
C. NJ Ballet
1) One year contract for the 2021-2022 season, beginning October 2021 # 64 Lee, Eunsoo, South Korea
2) Apprenticeship for the 2021-2022 season, beginning October 2021
# 60 Ikemoto, Sumika, Japan/USA
3) Summer Intensive full Scholarship tuition
# 50 Giles, Ava, USA
D. Cincinnati Ballet
Professional Trainee position with partial scholarship # 60 Ikemoto, Sumika, Japan
# 71 Elloise Bethea, USA
E. Columbia Classical Ballet One year contract
# 59 Nomura, Tenki, Japan
F. Neville Dance Theatre
Invitation to participate in fall 2021 digital dance concert # 38 - Giovanna De Sousa Gomes, Brazil
# 55 - Giulia Duzzi Barretto, Brazil
G. VKDCNY Dance Conservatory
1) full tuition scholarship summer 2022 # 55 Duzzi Barretto, Giulia, Brazil
# 70 Diaz, Anais, USA
# 31 Anub, Charlotte, USA
2) full tuition Contemporary scholarship summer 2021 # 71 Bethea, Elloise, USA