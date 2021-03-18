VKIBC 2021 Medalists and Prize Winners Announced

FRANCE

Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse, Paris Two 2-week tuition scholarships during the year 2021-2022

# 42 Bloma, Keita, Latvia

# 41 Treimane, Aleksandra, Latvia

ITALY

Accademia Internazionale Coreutica, Florence

1) Two-week tuition in the International Guest Students Program, school year 2021-2022 Dates to be determined

# 24 Fleming, Sofia, Canada

# 40 Kim, Polina, Kazkhstan

# 43 Ramirez Ruiz, Ariadna, Mexico

# 50 Giles, Ava, USA

2) Full year half tuition scholarship, school year 2021-2022 # 22 Cabral Saqueti, Isabela, Brazil

# 39 Marjeram, Katia, Canada

# 56 Lenihan, Emer, Ireland

# 70 Diaz, Anais, USA

LATVIA

1) Participation in 2021 International Gala Ballet Stars in Jurmala # 64 Lee Eunsoo, South Korea

Lee Ye-eun (non competing), South Korea

Gala scheduled for August 2021. In case of restrictions, Gala will be postponed to the first week of August 2022.

2) Riga Ballet School invitation to attend its program 2 weeks during the year 2021/2022 # 27 Chyzh, Olesya, Ukraine

3) Latvian Ballet and Dance Guild, the founder of the International Ballet Baltic Competition invitations to participate in the upcoming IBBC in Riga, summer 2021.

# 1 Van Doorn, Liselotte, Aruba

