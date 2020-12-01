VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Original Theatre Company's THE HAUNTING OF ALICE BOWLES

An all new trailer for Original Theatre Company's The Haunting of Alice Bowles has been released.

The production stars Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders, New Tricks, Hotel Babylon, Sweet Charity) as Alice, Max Bowden (EastEnders, Waterloo Road, Birdsong) as Matt, Stephen Boxer (The Crown, Humans, Garrow's Law, countless productions for the RSC and National Theatre) as Dr Hall, Jack Archer (Monogamy, Quaint Honour, Nivelli's War) as Joseph, Alexandra Guelff (Witness for the Prosecution, The Habit of Art) as Caitlin, Robert Mountford (Holby City, North Square, The Habit of Art) as the Lawyer, Poppy Roe (A Serial Killer's Guide to Life, Royal Matchmaker) as Mrs Ivey and Tim Treloar (Birdsong, King Lear) as the Boatman.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.

The online production of The Haunting of Alice Bowles is produced by Original Theatre Company.

It will be available to watch via originaltheatreonline.com from 7.30pm on 17 December 2020 until 28 February.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You