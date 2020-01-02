VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer For COULD IT BE MAGIC? at Chiswick Playhouse

An all new trailer has been released for Could It Be Magic? at Chiswick Playhouse!

In a unique mix of mind-melting magic and bonkers character comedy, one performer plays four contestants in a hilarious and manic magic competition.

Written and performed by Comedian and Magician Paul Aitchison, as seen/heard performing on BBC Radio 4, West End stages and on your tellybox.

Best known to Fringe audiences as co-writer and performer in award-winning sketch act Mixed Doubles (Guardian Top Five recommendation and Dave Comedy Peoples Choice winners) Aitchison brings the word of mouth sellout hit from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to the Chiswick Playhouse.

Feel-good comedy meets stupendous sleight of hand, magnificent mind reading, and truly top draw bamboozlement!

It'll be fun but... Could It Be Magic?

Watch the video below!

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk/whats-on/could-it-be-magic-2/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You