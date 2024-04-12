Upper Hand Theatre Company Presents SPARKS By Simon Longman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Upper Hand Theatre Company will present the first London revival since 2015 premiere of Simon Longman's compelling play, SPARKS, running 2nd-13th July 2024 at the Jack Studio Theatre.

It's no surprise that it's raining in the Midlands. But the familiar woman on the doorstep holding a fish is! Sarah hasn't seen her sister Jess for twelve years, but now she's here with a rucksack on her back and an apology.

Over the course of one night, the bonds of family are tested as they attempt to reconnect, share wild stories and search for forgiveness.

Upper Hand Theatre Company returns to the Jack Studio after the success of their debut production of Laura Wade's Colder Than Here with SPARKS, an off-beat story of sisterhood and finding your place in the world.

UPPER HAND THEATRE COMPANY is a female-led theatre company providing opportunities for women and non-binary people in the arts. We're aware of the lack of opportunities in this industry for these under-represented groups – it's time to redress the balance.

Playwright SIMON LONGMAN is from the West Midlands. He is the recipient of the 49th George Devine Award for Most Promising Playwright and has previously won the Channel 4 Playwrights' Scheme. His work has been translated and produced internationally.

Director JULIA STUBBS returns to the Jack Studio after her Standing Ovation Award-nominated premiere production of STILL HERE by Mari Lloyd last year. In 2023, she also directed the premiere of WHAT I REALLY THINK OF MY HUSBAND by David Pinner (Golden Goose Theatre) and the national tour of Mark Glentworth's SEVEN and a half YEARS (OffFest-nominated).

About the Cast

Lisa Minichiello – Sarah

Lisa graduated from Drama Studio London in 2016 and has continued her training with The Impulse Company studying Meisner. Recent stage credits include Jenna in Colder Than Here (Jack Studio Theatre), Mina Harker in Dracula (The Bridge House Theatre), and Honour in Honour (Calder Theatre Bookshop).

Emma Riches – Jess

Emma graduated from Drama Studio London in 2016 and has been working predominately on stage ever since. Recent stage credits include Harriet in Colder Than Here (Jack Studio Theatre), Laura Lyons/Beryl Stapleton in The Hound of the Baskervilles (The Bridge House Theatre), Lucy Westenra in Dracula (The Bridge House Theatre), Mistress Quickly/Anne Page in The Merry Wives of Windsor (UK Tour) and Robin Hood/Fairy of the Forest in Robin Hood (Touring Pantomime). Emma recently finished filming her second feature film 'She' which will be released later this year.