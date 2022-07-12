Unsung Songs By Musical Theatre Giants Will Be Performed For One Night Only Live Online

A unique night for musical theatre REGENERATE: Lost Songs from the Musicals is a Livestreamed Online Gala Fundraiser in support of charity Mercury Musical Developments (MMD) in partnership with Musical Theatre Network (MTN), to take place on Sunday 18th September 2022 at 7.00pm GMT (1900hrs.)



Titans of musical theatre have been retrieving their favourite songs cut from classic shows and rummaging through their bottom drawers, selecting and repurposing beloved melodies and lyrics to premiere an incredible array of never-before-heard songs, regenerated for one night only!



REGENERATE Livestreamed Gala Fundraiser will be free for everyone to join and watch - with the audience donating as they watch via text, phone or online. Everyone who donates will be entered into a prize draw to win tickets to Six in the West End or on Broadway. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to support new writing talent to present their work at BEAM 2023; removing financial barriers for creatives to share their work at the UK's biggest showcase of new musical theatre.



The songs will be performed by a glittering array of talent (to be announced September.)



"We are delighted to bring these great songs to life at REGENERATE, in aid of the next generation of musical theatre writers, at the start of MMD's 30th Anniversary celebrations. The generosity of the contributing writers, performers and audience members will go a long way to ensure that new talent can be properly supported at BEAM2023, where we will showcase a selection of the most exciting new musicals being created in the UK." - Natalia Scorer, Mercury Musical Developments



"This is a brilliant example of acclaimed musical theatre writers 'paying it forward', sharing some songs that could otherwise have been lost to us, to help improve the chances of tomorrow's musical theatre breakthrough writing talents being discovered sooner. We're always in awe of the talent that emerges through BEAM - these freelance artists are so very deserving of our support; they're the future of the art form in the UK." - James Hadley, Musical Theatre Network



With 15 unheard songs, REGENERATE is devised by Producer Neil Marcus who says: "I have been overwhelmed by the generosity and passion of the composers and lyricists who are gifting work to support the next generation of writing talent. We are now reaching out to an incredible group of artists and musicians who will be introducing these songs to the world. We will soon be announcing the line-up and more songs showcasing new writers breaking through.''







Unsung songs and world premieres during the evening include:



* The world premiere of Oscar winner Don Black and Debbie Wiseman OBE's It's Still Me In Here from their brand new musical Feather Boy sung by Anita Dobson. Don Black is one of the UK's most prolific lyricists (from musicals Billy, Aspects of Love to Sunset Boulevard, and songs including Diamonds Are Forever, Born Free and Michael Jackson's Ben.) Don is working with composer Debbie Wiseman whose extraordinarily beautiful music has been the soundtracks for many films including: Wilde, Tom's Midnight Garden and television series including Joanna Lumley's Nile and Wolf Hall. Wiseman was the official composer and musical director of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Windsor in May.

* Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss still buzzing from their Tony Award success for their hit musical Six, currently playing to packed houses in both the West End and on Broadway, will be gifting a never before heard song!

* Stephen Schwartz (Wicked / Pippin / Godspell) is gifting Leaving Myself Behind from a new project called Marley. He will accompany his good friend, the Broadway actor Michael McCorry Rose, on the piano.

* The multi Olivier Award winning actor Douglas Hodge, whose new musical 101 Dalmatians is currently playing at the Open Air Theatre Regent's Park, will perform his song Counting The Hairs from his musical Wigmaker.

* Rising star Desmonda Cathabel (Winner: Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer Of The Year) will be singing a song by Claude Michel-Schönberg & Alain Boublil cut from Miss Saigon during the development process.

* Another brand new musical song from Maury Yeston (Nine/Titanic) who will be providing a song from his current new writing project The Great Bridge, about the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge.

* Mrs Me by George Stiles + Anthony Drewe will receive its world premiere sung by Michael Ahomka-Lindsay. Their newest musical Identical opens this summer (directed by Trevor Nunn) and Mary Poppins is playing in the West End. Their delightful Honk! won the 2000 Olivier for Best Musical - beating both The Lion King and Mamma Mia!

* Emerging composing talent Omar Baroud who is currently being mentored by Stiles & Drewe under the MMD scheme, will be singing a song from his new musical After Elijah. Omar is currently playing Cliff in the West End production of Cabaret.

* There will also be new work from Masi Arare (Paradise Square, currently playing on Broadway), Canadian husband and wife team Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Come From Away) and composer/lyricist Adam Guettel (The Light in The Piazza / Floyd Collins).

* Last but not least Tim Rice and Elton John will deliver a song to be premiered on the Night.



More songs and who will be singing them to be announced soon!



REGENERATE - a glorious evening of musical theatre. Producer is Neil Marcus, Musical Director is Nick Barstow and studio producer is Bartek Podkowa.



Join free online Livestreamed Gala Musical Theatre Fundraiser concert REGENERATE: Lost Songs from the Musicals, on Sunday 18th September 2022 at 7.00pm GMT (1900hrs.) at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQ705NK7j5A.