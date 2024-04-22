Underbelly Reveals Line Up For Late Night Comedy Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Underbelly Boulevard has announced the lineups for their late-night comedy series, London Comedy Allstars. Tickets for the London Comedy Allstars show at Underbelly Boulevard are available from underbellyboulevard.com/tickets/london-comedy-allstars and audiences are encouraged to book early to secure their seats for what promises to be an evening of unbridled hilarity.

The upcoming lineup for Friday 10th May boasts an array of talent including Carl Donnelly, Michael Odewale, Sikisa, and Dan Tiernan. Additionally, the lineup for Friday 7th June has been unveiled, featuring Rachel Fairburn, Charlie Baker, Alex Kealy, with more acts yet to be announced.

This dynamic lineup promises a comedic experience featuring the capital's top comedic talents. Past headliners include the likes of Ed Gamble, Lou Sanders, Hugh Davies, Sindhu Vee, Nabil Abulrashid, Jamali Maddix, Sophie Duker, and Rachel Fairburn.

With a cast comprising seasoned comedians and emerging stars from London's vibrant comedy circuit, the London Comedy Allstars showcase caters to every humour enthusiast. From incisive observational jokes to clever anecdotes and uproarious punchlines, our diverse lineup ensures an evening of non-stop laughter from start to finish.