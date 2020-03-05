UP(BEAT) Comes to the Old Red Lion

Unveiling its premiere production at The Old Red Lion, UP(BEAT) is a bold and unique play written by emerging talent, Sarah Kentish and directed by Ella Zgorska. It plays Monday 20th - Wednesday 22nd April 2020.

UP(BEAT) takes the audience on a journey through the euphoric highs, crippling lows and the everyday of addiction. Spiralling through self-destruction, survival and hope. The audience follow Annabelle, a young DJ, mixing her past and present to change the sounds of her future.

Annabelle opens up her heart; introducing the audience to the people who are inked in her past, reliving the memories she can't erase and magnifying her all consuming dreams for something more. Annabelle's love for music keeps her fizzing through life but as she undresses her story to us, the audience will confront a resilient young woman battling the ugliness of addiction.

Whilst experimenting with form, the narrative is dictated by three voices: Annabelle, her DJ set and her internal command (live off stage voice played through the PA system).

Full price tickets: £11.50

Concession tickets: £8.50

https://www.oldredliontheatre.co.uk/up-beat.html

0333 012 4963





