Two Tom Fletcher Children's Shows Are Coming to Parr Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two shows based on books by Tom Fletcher will be roaring to life at Parr Hall in 2025. Learn more about the shows here!

There’s A Monster In Your Show

Leaping from page to stage, There’s a Monster in your Show has been adapted from the McFly star, The Voice UK judge and children’s author’s beloved Who’s In Your Book? series.

It will be making its debut as a new interactive musical show next year, including two Warrington dates on 26 and 27 April.

The high energy 50-minute adventure has been designed for young children and has been described by the creators as the perfect introduction to live theatre for little ones.

The story is about a group of performers who are preparing to start their show, but quickly discover they are not alone on stage.

Little Monster wants to be part of the fun too! With an invitation to his friends, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn to join him, you can expect comedy and chaos as they help to create a magical show, learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way.

Over the past decade, Tom Fletcher has become one of the UK's most popular children's authors.



Tom's books have been translated into 38 languages and to date he has sold more than five million copies of his books in the UK alone.

He said: “I’m so excited to see There's a Monster In Your Book come to life on stage! The whole journey is incredibly exciting and I can’t wait to get to rehearsals to meet the puppets.

“Theatre is such an important way to introduce children to the arts and There’s a Monster In Your Show is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families. I’m so looking forward to seeing their reactions first-hand."

The show has been adapted by Zoe Bourn (Thomas & Friends, Fireman Sam, Mr Men Little Miss) who is a keen advocate of children’s literacy and the accessibility of story books.

And it is being brought to the stage by MEI Theatrical, the team behind the likes of Twirlywoos Live, Sarah & Duck and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show.

There’s a Monster in your Show is coming to Parr Hall on Saturday and Sunday, 26 and 27 April. Visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/theres-a-monster-in-your-show/ or call Box Office on 01925 442345.

Dinosaur That Pooped

The Dinosaur That Pooped A Rock Show has been adapted from Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter’s bestselling books and the tour will stop off at Parr Hall on 27 October, 2025.

Featuring new songs by the duo, the story is about Danny and Dino who try to get the last two tickets to their favourite rock band’s final concert.

But with a villainous band manager lurking, nothing goes to plan. Will the band perform? Will Danny rock out? Or will Dino’s rumbling tummy save the day?

It has been more than a decade since pop rockers Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter landed a publishing deal and launched their ‘Dinosaur That Pooped…’ series.

The well-loved rhyming picture books have gone on to sell more than 1.5 million copies.

A new chapter in the series, this new stage version is being brought to life by Mark Thompson Productions, the company behind other family hits such as Dinosaur Live, Milkshake Live and Science Museum Live.

The Dinosaur That Pooped A Rock Show comes to Parr Hall on Monday, 27 October, 2025. Tickets are available now. Call Box Office on 01925 442345 or visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/tom-fletcher-dougie-poynters-the-dinosaur-that-pooped/





Comments