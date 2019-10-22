Tron's 2019 Panto CINDERFELLA Will Feature All-women Cast

It's almost panto time at the Tron Theatre and this year we are delighted to announce that our 2019 pantomime CINDERFELLA (27th Nov 2019 - 5th Jan 2020) is set to defy convention once again by featuring an all-women cast of Tron panto legends, just one year after progressive panto Mammy Goose portrayed a heart-warming tale of same-sex love between two heroes. Penned once again by the inimitable Johnny McKnight, this year's pantomime Christmas show will be directed and designed by the undisputed king of panto glitz Kenny Miller!

Imagine having to do everything in your house... Well, that's the life Cinderella (Sally Reid) leads. It's a pure nightmare - and her family? Well, they make the Kardashians look positively normal. She's got two idiotic step-brothers - Harry and Larry (Hannah Jarrett-Scott and Daisy Ann Fletcher) - who are incapable of doing anything for themselves; a Stepmother (Lauren Ellis-Steele) so wicked she makes Ann Widdecombe look warm and cuddly; AND she has to work morning, noon and night in the family dressmaking business. Her only pal is a gallus wee sheep named Muttons (Jo Freer)!

But there's hope when she hears that winner of Entrepreneur of the Year, Princess Charmaine is having a party for all the commoners in the pantosphere. Will Cinderella get to the ball and save her family business? Who will Princess Charmaine pick as her husband? And who on earth would leave a pair of glass trainers at the bottom of the royal palace stairs?





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You